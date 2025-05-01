System of Equations A set of two or more equations with the same variables, analyzed together to find shared solutions.

Linear Equation An equation whose graph forms a straight line, typically written in the form y = mx + b.

Slope-Intercept Form A way to write equations as y = mx + b, making it easy to identify slope and y-intercept for graphing.

Standard Form An equation format written as Ax + By = C, often converted to y = mx + b for graphing.

Slope A measure of a line’s steepness, calculated as the change in y divided by the change in x.

Y-Intercept The point where a line crosses the y-axis, indicating the value of y when x is zero.