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System of Equations A set of two or more equations with the same variables, analyzed together to find shared solutions. Linear Equation An equation whose graph forms a straight line, typically written in the form y = mx + b. Slope-Intercept Form A way to write equations as y = mx + b, making it easy to identify slope and y-intercept for graphing. Standard Form An equation format written as Ax + By = C, often converted to y = mx + b for graphing. Slope A measure of a line’s steepness, calculated as the change in y divided by the change in x. Y-Intercept The point where a line crosses the y-axis, indicating the value of y when x is zero. Intersection Point The coordinate where two lines cross, representing the solution to a system if it exists. Parallel Lines Lines with identical slopes but different y-intercepts, never meeting and yielding no shared solutions. Consistent System A system with at least one solution, meaning the equations are not contradictory. Inconsistent System A system with no solutions, often due to parallel lines that never intersect. Independent System A system where equations represent different lines, typically intersecting at a single point. Dependent System A system where equations describe the same line, resulting in infinitely many solutions. Solution A coordinate pair that satisfies all equations in a system, found at the intersection of their graphs. Substitution A method for checking solutions by plugging values into equations to verify true statements. Coordinate Pair An ordered pair (x, y) representing a point on the graph, used to test or express solutions.
Solving Systems of Linear Equations by Graphing definitions
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