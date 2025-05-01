What is a system of linear equations? A system of linear equations is a set of two or more linear equations that you solve simultaneously to find coordinate pairs that satisfy all equations.

How do you graph a linear equation in slope-intercept form? Start by plotting the y-intercept, then use the slope to find additional points, and connect them with a straight line.

What does the intersection point of two lines represent when solving a system by graphing? The intersection point is the solution to the system, as it satisfies both equations simultaneously.

How do you convert an equation from standard form to slope-intercept form? Isolate y by moving other terms to the opposite side and rearrange to get y = mx + b.

What should you do after finding the intersection point when solving by graphing? Plug the x and y values of the intersection point into both equations to check if they make true statements.

What does it mean if two lines are parallel when graphing a system? Parallel lines have the same slope but different y-intercepts, so they never intersect and the system has zero solutions.