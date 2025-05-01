System of Equations A set of two or more equations with the same variables, where solutions satisfy all equations simultaneously.

Substitution Method A process where one variable is isolated in an equation and its expression is inserted into another equation to simplify solving.

Variable A symbol, often x or y, representing an unknown value that can change within equations.

Expression A mathematical phrase combining numbers, variables, and operations, but lacking an equality sign.

Equation A mathematical statement asserting that two expressions are equal, often containing variables to solve for.

Solution A set of values for variables that make all equations in a system true when substituted.