Back
System of Equations A set of two or more equations with the same variables, where solutions satisfy all equations simultaneously. Substitution Method A process where one variable is isolated in an equation and its expression is inserted into another equation to simplify solving. Variable A symbol, often x or y, representing an unknown value that can change within equations. Expression A mathematical phrase combining numbers, variables, and operations, but lacking an equality sign. Equation A mathematical statement asserting that two expressions are equal, often containing variables to solve for. Solution A set of values for variables that make all equations in a system true when substituted. Coefficient A numerical factor multiplied by a variable within an expression or equation. Standard Form An arrangement of a linear equation where variables and constants are organized, typically as Ax + By = C. Isolating a Variable The process of rearranging an equation so that one variable stands alone on one side of the equality. True Statement An equation that holds valid after substituting specific values for its variables. Parenthesis Curved symbols used to group parts of an expression, indicating operations to perform first. Distribution A property used to multiply a single term across terms inside parenthesis, affecting each term within. Guess and Check Method A trial approach where values are tested in equations to see if they satisfy all conditions. Unknown A value represented by a variable that needs to be determined to solve an equation or system. Step A distinct part of a procedure or method, such as isolating a variable or substituting values.
Solving Systems of Linear Equations by Substitution definitions
You can tap to flip the card.
Control buttons has been changed to "navigation" mode.1/15