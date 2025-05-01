What is the main goal when solving a system of equations using the substitution method? The main goal is to find values for x and y that make both equations true by substituting one equation into the other.

Why might the guess and check method be inefficient for solving systems of equations? Guess and check can take a long time because you might find values that work for one equation but not both.

What is the first step in the substitution method? The first step is to choose the easiest equation to isolate x or y.

After isolating a variable in one equation, what do you do next in the substitution method? You substitute the isolated variable's expression into the other equation.

What happens to the number of variables in the equation after substitution? After substitution, the equation has only one variable, making it easier to solve.

How do you solve for the second variable after finding the first variable's value? You substitute the value of the first variable back into either original equation to solve for the second variable.