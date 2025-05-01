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Special Products definitions

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  • Binomial
    An algebraic expression with exactly two terms, which can include variables, numbers, or both.
  • Monomial
    A single term algebraic expression, which may be a number, a variable, or their product.
  • Polynomial
    An expression consisting of one or more terms, each being a product of a constant and variables raised to whole number exponents.
  • FOIL Method
    A technique for multiplying two binomials by combining the products of First, Outer, Inner, and Last terms.
  • Special Product Formula
    A shortcut pattern for multiplying certain binomials, allowing faster expansion without full distribution.
  • Perfect Square Trinomial
    A three-term polynomial resulting from squaring a binomial, following the pattern a² ± 2ab + b².
  • Difference of Squares
    A two-term expression formed by multiplying conjugate binomials, always resulting in a² - b².
  • Conjugates
    A pair of binomials with identical terms but opposite signs, such as a + b and a - b.
  • Degree
    The highest sum of exponents in any term of a polynomial, indicating its overall order.
  • Coefficient
    A numerical factor multiplying a variable or product of variables in a term.
  • Term
    A part of an expression separated by plus or minus signs, consisting of numbers, variables, or both.
  • Exponent
    A small raised number indicating how many times a base is multiplied by itself.
  • Square of a Binomial
    The result of multiplying a binomial by itself, producing a trinomial with a specific pattern.
  • Product
    The result of multiplying two or more expressions together, often simplified using formulas.
  • Middle Term
    The term in a perfect square trinomial that comes from doubling the product of the binomial's terms.