Binomial An algebraic expression with exactly two terms, which can include variables, numbers, or both.

Monomial A single term algebraic expression, which may be a number, a variable, or their product.

Polynomial An expression consisting of one or more terms, each being a product of a constant and variables raised to whole number exponents.

FOIL Method A technique for multiplying two binomials by combining the products of First, Outer, Inner, and Last terms.

Special Product Formula A shortcut pattern for multiplying certain binomials, allowing faster expansion without full distribution.

Perfect Square Trinomial A three-term polynomial resulting from squaring a binomial, following the pattern a² ± 2ab + b².