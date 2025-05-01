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Binomial An algebraic expression with exactly two terms, which can include variables, numbers, or both. Monomial A single term algebraic expression, which may be a number, a variable, or their product. Polynomial An expression consisting of one or more terms, each being a product of a constant and variables raised to whole number exponents. FOIL Method A technique for multiplying two binomials by combining the products of First, Outer, Inner, and Last terms. Special Product Formula A shortcut pattern for multiplying certain binomials, allowing faster expansion without full distribution. Perfect Square Trinomial A three-term polynomial resulting from squaring a binomial, following the pattern a² ± 2ab + b². Difference of Squares A two-term expression formed by multiplying conjugate binomials, always resulting in a² - b². Conjugates A pair of binomials with identical terms but opposite signs, such as a + b and a - b. Degree The highest sum of exponents in any term of a polynomial, indicating its overall order. Coefficient A numerical factor multiplying a variable or product of variables in a term. Term A part of an expression separated by plus or minus signs, consisting of numbers, variables, or both. Exponent A small raised number indicating how many times a base is multiplied by itself. Square of a Binomial The result of multiplying a binomial by itself, producing a trinomial with a specific pattern. Product The result of multiplying two or more expressions together, often simplified using formulas. Middle Term The term in a perfect square trinomial that comes from doubling the product of the binomial's terms.
Special Products definitions
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