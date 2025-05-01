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What is the formula for squaring a binomial of the form (a + b)^2? The formula is a^2 + 2ab + b^2. What common mistake do students make when expanding (a + b)^2? They often forget the middle term and write a^2 + b^2 instead of a^2 + 2ab + b^2. When squaring (y + 5), what are the values of a and b in the formula? a is y and b is 5. What is the expanded form of (y + 5)^2? It is y^2 + 10y + 25. What is a perfect square trinomial? It is the result of squaring a binomial, taking the form a^2 + 2ab + b^2. What is the formula for squaring a binomial of the form (a - b)^2? The formula is a^2 - 2ab + b^2. How do you find a^2 when a is a product like 3x in (3x - 1)^2? You square both the coefficient and the variable: (3x)^2 = 9x^2. What is the expanded form of (3x - 1)^2? It is 9x^2 - 6x + 1. What is the difference of squares formula for (a + b)(a - b)? The formula is a^2 - b^2. What are conjugates in the context of binomials? Conjugates are binomials of the form (a + b) and (a - b). What is the result of multiplying (x + 7)(x - 7)? The result is x^2 - 49. When using the difference of squares formula, what happens to the middle terms if you use FOIL? The middle terms always cancel out, leaving only a^2 - b^2. What is the expanded form of (5x - 3)(5x + 3)? It is 25x^2 - 9. Does the order of (a + b) and (a - b) matter in the difference of squares formula? No, the result is always a^2 - b^2 regardless of the order. Why are special product formulas useful when multiplying binomials? They simplify the process and make it faster than using the FOIL method, especially with more complex terms.
Special Products quiz
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