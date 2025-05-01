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Special Products quiz

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  • What is the formula for squaring a binomial of the form (a + b)^2?
    The formula is a^2 + 2ab + b^2.
  • What common mistake do students make when expanding (a + b)^2?
    They often forget the middle term and write a^2 + b^2 instead of a^2 + 2ab + b^2.
  • When squaring (y + 5), what are the values of a and b in the formula?
    a is y and b is 5.
  • What is the expanded form of (y + 5)^2?
    It is y^2 + 10y + 25.
  • What is a perfect square trinomial?
    It is the result of squaring a binomial, taking the form a^2 + 2ab + b^2.
  • What is the formula for squaring a binomial of the form (a - b)^2?
    The formula is a^2 - 2ab + b^2.
  • How do you find a^2 when a is a product like 3x in (3x - 1)^2?
    You square both the coefficient and the variable: (3x)^2 = 9x^2.
  • What is the expanded form of (3x - 1)^2?
    It is 9x^2 - 6x + 1.
  • What is the difference of squares formula for (a + b)(a - b)?
    The formula is a^2 - b^2.
  • What are conjugates in the context of binomials?
    Conjugates are binomials of the form (a + b) and (a - b).
  • What is the result of multiplying (x + 7)(x - 7)?
    The result is x^2 - 49.
  • When using the difference of squares formula, what happens to the middle terms if you use FOIL?
    The middle terms always cancel out, leaving only a^2 - b^2.
  • What is the expanded form of (5x - 3)(5x + 3)?
    It is 25x^2 - 9.
  • Does the order of (a + b) and (a - b) matter in the difference of squares formula?
    No, the result is always a^2 - b^2 regardless of the order.
  • Why are special product formulas useful when multiplying binomials?
    They simplify the process and make it faster than using the FOIL method, especially with more complex terms.