System of Inequalities A set of two or more linear inequalities considered together, where the solution is the region satisfying all conditions.

Boundary Line A straight line on a graph representing the edge of the solution region for a linear inequality.

Solid Line A continuous line used when the inequality includes equality (≤ or ≥), indicating points on the line are included.

Dashed Line A broken line used for strict inequalities (< or >), showing points on the line are not part of the solution.

Shaded Region The area on a graph representing all solutions that satisfy a given inequality.

Overlap The common area where shaded regions from all inequalities intersect, representing the solution to the system.