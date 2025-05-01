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System of Inequalities A set of two or more linear inequalities considered together, where the solution is the region satisfying all conditions. Boundary Line A straight line on a graph representing the edge of the solution region for a linear inequality. Solid Line A continuous line used when the inequality includes equality (≤ or ≥), indicating points on the line are included. Dashed Line A broken line used for strict inequalities (< or >), showing points on the line are not part of the solution. Shaded Region The area on a graph representing all solutions that satisfy a given inequality. Overlap The common area where shaded regions from all inequalities intersect, representing the solution to the system. Test Point A coordinate, often (0,0), substituted into an inequality to determine which side of the boundary line to shade. Slope-Intercept Form An equation format y = mx + b, making it easy to identify slope and y-intercept for graphing. Inequality Symbol A sign such as <, >, ≤, or ≥, indicating the relationship between two expressions. Y-Intercept The point where a line crosses the y-axis, used as a starting point for graphing. Slope A measure of a line’s steepness, calculated as rise over run between two points. Solution Set All coordinate pairs that satisfy every inequality in a system, typically shown as the overlapping shaded region. False Statement A result from substituting a test point into an inequality, indicating the point is not in the solution region. No Solution A situation where shaded regions do not overlap, meaning no coordinate pair satisfies all inequalities. Graph A visual representation on the coordinate plane showing lines and shaded regions for inequalities.
Systems of Linear Inequalities definitions
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