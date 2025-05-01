What is the first step when graphing a system of linear inequalities? The first step is to graph each inequality's boundary line, treating the inequality as if it were an equation.

How do you decide whether to use a solid or dashed line when graphing an inequality? Use a solid line for ≤ or ≥ and a dashed line for < or >.

What does the overlapping shaded region represent in a system of inequalities? The overlapping shaded region is the solution set where all inequalities are true at the same time.

How can you determine which side of the boundary line to shade for an inequality? Use a test point, such as (0,0), and substitute it into the inequality to see if it makes the statement true.

What should you do if your test point makes the inequality true? Shade the side of the line that includes the test point.

What should you do if your test point makes the inequality false? Shade the side of the line that does not include the test point.