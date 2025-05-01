Back
Multiplication Property of Equality Allows multiplying both sides of an equation by the same value to maintain balance and isolate variables, especially to cancel division. Division Property of Equality Permits dividing both sides of an equation by the same nonzero value to keep equality and isolate variables, especially to cancel multiplication. Linear Equation An algebraic statement where variables appear to the first power and graph as straight lines, often solved to find variable values. Variable A symbol, usually a letter, representing an unknown value in an equation, which is isolated to solve the equation. Coefficient A numerical factor multiplying a variable, which can be a whole number or fraction, and is often canceled to isolate the variable. Reciprocal A value that, when multiplied by a given number or fraction, results in one; used to eliminate fractional coefficients. Equivalent Equation A new equation formed by performing the same operation on both sides of an original equation, maintaining the same solutions. Solution A value for the variable that makes the equation a true statement when substituted back into the original equation. Operation A mathematical process such as addition, subtraction, multiplication, or division, used to manipulate equations. Fractional Coefficient A coefficient expressed as a fraction, requiring multiplication by its reciprocal to isolate the variable. Standard Form A way of writing equations where terms are arranged in a specific order, often with variables and constants separated. Balance The principle of performing the same operation on both sides of an equation to keep equality intact, often compared to a scale. True Statement An equation that holds valid after substituting the solution for the variable, confirming correctness. Isolating the Variable The process of rearranging an equation so that the variable stands alone on one side, revealing its value. Opposite Operation A mathematical process that reverses another, such as using multiplication to undo division or vice versa, to simplify equations.
The Multiplication and Division Properties of Equality definitions
You can tap to flip the card.
Control buttons has been changed to "navigation" mode.1/15