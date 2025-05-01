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The Multiplication and Division Properties of Equality definitions

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  • Multiplication Property of Equality
    Allows multiplying both sides of an equation by the same value to maintain balance and isolate variables, especially to cancel division.
  • Division Property of Equality
    Permits dividing both sides of an equation by the same nonzero value to keep equality and isolate variables, especially to cancel multiplication.
  • Linear Equation
    An algebraic statement where variables appear to the first power and graph as straight lines, often solved to find variable values.
  • Variable
    A symbol, usually a letter, representing an unknown value in an equation, which is isolated to solve the equation.
  • Coefficient
    A numerical factor multiplying a variable, which can be a whole number or fraction, and is often canceled to isolate the variable.
  • Reciprocal
    A value that, when multiplied by a given number or fraction, results in one; used to eliminate fractional coefficients.
  • Equivalent Equation
    A new equation formed by performing the same operation on both sides of an original equation, maintaining the same solutions.
  • Solution
    A value for the variable that makes the equation a true statement when substituted back into the original equation.
  • Operation
    A mathematical process such as addition, subtraction, multiplication, or division, used to manipulate equations.
  • Fractional Coefficient
    A coefficient expressed as a fraction, requiring multiplication by its reciprocal to isolate the variable.
  • Standard Form
    A way of writing equations where terms are arranged in a specific order, often with variables and constants separated.
  • Balance
    The principle of performing the same operation on both sides of an equation to keep equality intact, often compared to a scale.
  • True Statement
    An equation that holds valid after substituting the solution for the variable, confirming correctness.
  • Isolating the Variable
    The process of rearranging an equation so that the variable stands alone on one side, revealing its value.
  • Opposite Operation
    A mathematical process that reverses another, such as using multiplication to undo division or vice versa, to simplify equations.