Multiplication Property of Equality Allows multiplying both sides of an equation by the same value to maintain balance and isolate variables, especially to cancel division.

Division Property of Equality Permits dividing both sides of an equation by the same nonzero value to keep equality and isolate variables, especially to cancel multiplication.

Linear Equation An algebraic statement where variables appear to the first power and graph as straight lines, often solved to find variable values.

Variable A symbol, usually a letter, representing an unknown value in an equation, which is isolated to solve the equation.

Coefficient A numerical factor multiplying a variable, which can be a whole number or fraction, and is often canceled to isolate the variable.

Reciprocal A value that, when multiplied by a given number or fraction, results in one; used to eliminate fractional coefficients.