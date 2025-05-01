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The Multiplication and Division Properties of Equality quiz

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  • What is the multiplication property of equality?
    If a = b, then a × c = b × c; multiplying both sides by the same value keeps the equation balanced.
  • When should you use the multiplication property of equality?
    Use it when the equation involves division, to cancel out the division and isolate the variable.
  • How do you solve x/2 = 9 using the multiplication property?
    Multiply both sides by 2 to get x = 18.
  • What is the division property of equality?
    If a = b, then a ÷ c = b ÷ c; dividing both sides by the same value keeps the equation balanced.
  • When should you use the division property of equality?
    Use it when the equation involves multiplication, to cancel out the multiplication and isolate the variable.
  • How do you solve 20 = 5x using the division property?
    Divide both sides by 5 to get x = 4.
  • Why must you perform the same operation on both sides of an equation?
    To keep the equation balanced and maintain equality.
  • What is the first step to solve 3a - 4 = 11?
    Add 4 to both sides to isolate the variable term, resulting in 3a = 15.
  • After isolating the variable term in 3a = 15, what is the next step?
    Divide both sides by 3 to get a = 5.
  • How do you check your solution for a linear equation?
    Substitute your answer back into the original equation to see if it creates a true statement.
  • How do you solve an equation with a fractional coefficient, like (3/4)x = 9?
    Multiply both sides by the reciprocal of the fraction, which is 4/3, to isolate x.
  • What is the reciprocal of 3/4?
    The reciprocal of 3/4 is 4/3.
  • What is the solution to (3/4)x = 9?
    x = 12, after multiplying both sides by 4/3.
  • How do you solve 10 = (5/3)y?
    Multiply both sides by the reciprocal, 3/5, to get y = 6.
  • Why is understanding coefficients and terms important in solving equations?
    It helps you know which operations to use to isolate variables and solve equations accurately.