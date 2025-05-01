What is the multiplication property of equality? If a = b, then a × c = b × c; multiplying both sides by the same value keeps the equation balanced.

When should you use the multiplication property of equality? Use it when the equation involves division, to cancel out the division and isolate the variable.

How do you solve x/2 = 9 using the multiplication property? Multiply both sides by 2 to get x = 18.

What is the division property of equality? If a = b, then a ÷ c = b ÷ c; dividing both sides by the same value keeps the equation balanced.

When should you use the division property of equality? Use it when the equation involves multiplication, to cancel out the multiplication and isolate the variable.

How do you solve 20 = 5x using the division property? Divide both sides by 5 to get x = 4.