Back
What is the multiplication property of equality? If a = b, then a × c = b × c; multiplying both sides by the same value keeps the equation balanced. When should you use the multiplication property of equality? Use it when the equation involves division, to cancel out the division and isolate the variable. How do you solve x/2 = 9 using the multiplication property? Multiply both sides by 2 to get x = 18. What is the division property of equality? If a = b, then a ÷ c = b ÷ c; dividing both sides by the same value keeps the equation balanced. When should you use the division property of equality? Use it when the equation involves multiplication, to cancel out the multiplication and isolate the variable. How do you solve 20 = 5x using the division property? Divide both sides by 5 to get x = 4. Why must you perform the same operation on both sides of an equation? To keep the equation balanced and maintain equality. What is the first step to solve 3a - 4 = 11? Add 4 to both sides to isolate the variable term, resulting in 3a = 15. After isolating the variable term in 3a = 15, what is the next step? Divide both sides by 3 to get a = 5. How do you check your solution for a linear equation? Substitute your answer back into the original equation to see if it creates a true statement. How do you solve an equation with a fractional coefficient, like (3/4)x = 9? Multiply both sides by the reciprocal of the fraction, which is 4/3, to isolate x. What is the reciprocal of 3/4? The reciprocal of 3/4 is 4/3. What is the solution to (3/4)x = 9? x = 12, after multiplying both sides by 4/3. How do you solve 10 = (5/3)y? Multiply both sides by the reciprocal, 3/5, to get y = 6. Why is understanding coefficients and terms important in solving equations? It helps you know which operations to use to isolate variables and solve equations accurately.
The Multiplication and Division Properties of Equality quiz
You can tap to flip the card.
Control buttons has been changed to "navigation" mode.1/15