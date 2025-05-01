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Exponent A small raised number indicating how many times a base is multiplied by itself in an expression. Numerator The top part of a fraction, representing the number of parts being considered. Denominator The bottom part of a fraction, showing the total number of equal parts. Fraction A mathematical expression representing division, with a numerator above a denominator. Quotient The result of dividing one quantity by another, often shown as a fraction. Power of a Quotient Rule A guideline stating that an exponent outside a fraction applies to both the numerator and denominator. Product The result of multiplying two or more numbers or expressions together. Variable A symbol, often a letter, used to represent an unknown or changeable value in expressions. Monomial An algebraic expression consisting of a single term, which may include numbers and variables. Polynomial An algebraic expression made up of two or more terms combined by addition or subtraction. Simplification The process of rewriting an expression in its most reduced or compact form. Parenthesis Curved symbols used to group terms or expressions, indicating the order of operations. Scientific Notation A way of expressing numbers as a product of a coefficient and a power of ten for easier computation. Negative Sign A symbol indicating that a number or result is less than zero, affecting calculations with exponents. Expression A combination of numbers, variables, and operations that represents a mathematical value.
The Power of a Quotient Rule definitions
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