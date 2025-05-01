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The Power of a Quotient Rule definitions

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  • Exponent
    A small raised number indicating how many times a base is multiplied by itself in an expression.
  • Numerator
    The top part of a fraction, representing the number of parts being considered.
  • Denominator
    The bottom part of a fraction, showing the total number of equal parts.
  • Fraction
    A mathematical expression representing division, with a numerator above a denominator.
  • Quotient
    The result of dividing one quantity by another, often shown as a fraction.
  • Power of a Quotient Rule
    A guideline stating that an exponent outside a fraction applies to both the numerator and denominator.
  • Product
    The result of multiplying two or more numbers or expressions together.
  • Variable
    A symbol, often a letter, used to represent an unknown or changeable value in expressions.
  • Monomial
    An algebraic expression consisting of a single term, which may include numbers and variables.
  • Polynomial
    An algebraic expression made up of two or more terms combined by addition or subtraction.
  • Simplification
    The process of rewriting an expression in its most reduced or compact form.
  • Parenthesis
    Curved symbols used to group terms or expressions, indicating the order of operations.
  • Scientific Notation
    A way of expressing numbers as a product of a coefficient and a power of ten for easier computation.
  • Negative Sign
    A symbol indicating that a number or result is less than zero, affecting calculations with exponents.
  • Expression
    A combination of numbers, variables, and operations that represents a mathematical value.