Exponent A small raised number indicating how many times a base is multiplied by itself in an expression.

Numerator The top part of a fraction, representing the number of parts being considered.

Denominator The bottom part of a fraction, showing the total number of equal parts.

Fraction A mathematical expression representing division, with a numerator above a denominator.

Quotient The result of dividing one quantity by another, often shown as a fraction.

Power of a Quotient Rule A guideline stating that an exponent outside a fraction applies to both the numerator and denominator.