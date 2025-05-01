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The Power of a Quotient Rule quiz

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  • What does the power of a quotient rule allow you to do with an exponent applied to a fraction?
    It allows you to distribute the exponent to both the numerator and denominator of the fraction.
  • How do you write (p/2)^4 using the power of a quotient rule?
    You write it as p^4 divided by 2^4.
  • What is the simplified form of (p/2)^4?
    The simplified form is p^4/16.
  • What is the general notation for the power of a quotient rule?
    It is (a/b)^n = a^n / b^n.
  • If you have (-2/5)^3, how should you write the numerator before simplifying?
    You should write the numerator as (-2)^3, keeping the parentheses around the negative number.
  • What is the value of (-2)^3?
    (-2)^3 equals -8.
  • What is the value of 5^3?
    5^3 equals 125.
  • What is the simplified form of (-2/5)^3?
    The simplified form is -8/125.
  • Why is it important to keep parentheses around negative numbers when using the power of a quotient rule?
    Because the exponent applies to the entire negative number, not just the positive part.
  • What should you do after distributing the exponent to both the numerator and denominator?
    You should simplify both the numerator and denominator if possible.
  • What happens to the sign when a negative number is raised to an odd exponent?
    The result will be negative.
  • What happens to the sign when a negative number is raised to an even exponent?
    The result will be positive.
  • Can you always simplify the numerator and denominator after applying the power of a quotient rule?
    You can simplify if they are numbers, but if they are variables raised to exponents, you usually leave them as is.
  • What is another name for the power of a quotient rule?
    It is also called the quotient to a power rule.
  • Why is the power of a quotient rule important in algebra?
    It helps simplify expressions with quotients and powers, which is foundational for working with polynomials and scientific notation.