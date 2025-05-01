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What does the power of a quotient rule allow you to do with an exponent applied to a fraction? It allows you to distribute the exponent to both the numerator and denominator of the fraction. How do you write (p/2)^4 using the power of a quotient rule? You write it as p^4 divided by 2^4. What is the simplified form of (p/2)^4? The simplified form is p^4/16. What is the general notation for the power of a quotient rule? It is (a/b)^n = a^n / b^n. If you have (-2/5)^3, how should you write the numerator before simplifying? You should write the numerator as (-2)^3, keeping the parentheses around the negative number. What is the value of (-2)^3? (-2)^3 equals -8. What is the value of 5^3? 5^3 equals 125. What is the simplified form of (-2/5)^3? The simplified form is -8/125. Why is it important to keep parentheses around negative numbers when using the power of a quotient rule? Because the exponent applies to the entire negative number, not just the positive part. What should you do after distributing the exponent to both the numerator and denominator? You should simplify both the numerator and denominator if possible. What happens to the sign when a negative number is raised to an odd exponent? The result will be negative. What happens to the sign when a negative number is raised to an even exponent? The result will be positive. Can you always simplify the numerator and denominator after applying the power of a quotient rule? You can simplify if they are numbers, but if they are variables raised to exponents, you usually leave them as is. What is another name for the power of a quotient rule? It is also called the quotient to a power rule. Why is the power of a quotient rule important in algebra? It helps simplify expressions with quotients and powers, which is foundational for working with polynomials and scientific notation.
The Power of a Quotient Rule quiz
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