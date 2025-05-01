What does the power of a quotient rule allow you to do with an exponent applied to a fraction? It allows you to distribute the exponent to both the numerator and denominator of the fraction.

How do you write (p/2)^4 using the power of a quotient rule? You write it as p^4 divided by 2^4.

What is the simplified form of (p/2)^4? The simplified form is p^4/16.

What is the general notation for the power of a quotient rule? It is (a/b)^n = a^n / b^n.

If you have (-2/5)^3, how should you write the numerator before simplifying? You should write the numerator as (-2)^3, keeping the parentheses around the negative number.

What is the value of (-2)^3? (-2)^3 equals -8.