Quadratic Formula A universal method for finding solutions to any quadratic equation by substituting coefficients into a specific algebraic expression.

Standard Form An arrangement of a quadratic equation as ax² + bx + c = 0, where a, b, and c are constants.

Coefficient A numerical factor that multiplies a variable in an algebraic expression, such as a, b, or c in a quadratic equation.

Discriminant The expression under the square root in the quadratic formula, b² - 4ac, which reveals the number and type of solutions.

Solution A value of x that makes a quadratic equation true when substituted into the equation.

Imaginary Solution A result from a quadratic equation when the discriminant is negative, indicating no real number answers.