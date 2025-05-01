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The Quadratic Formula definitions

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  • Quadratic Formula
    A universal method for finding solutions to any quadratic equation by substituting coefficients into a specific algebraic expression.
  • Standard Form
    An arrangement of a quadratic equation as ax² + bx + c = 0, where a, b, and c are constants.
  • Coefficient
    A numerical factor that multiplies a variable in an algebraic expression, such as a, b, or c in a quadratic equation.
  • Discriminant
    The expression under the square root in the quadratic formula, b² - 4ac, which reveals the number and type of solutions.
  • Solution
    A value of x that makes a quadratic equation true when substituted into the equation.
  • Imaginary Solution
    A result from a quadratic equation when the discriminant is negative, indicating no real number answers.
  • Real Solution
    A value for x that is a real number and satisfies the quadratic equation, occurring when the discriminant is zero or positive.
  • Perfect Square Trinomial
    A quadratic expression that factors into the square of a binomial, often leading to a single real solution.
  • Radical
    The square root symbol and its contents, appearing in the quadratic formula and affecting the number of solutions.
  • Plus-Minus Symbol
    A notation (±) in the quadratic formula indicating two possible values for x, one with addition and one with subtraction.
  • Degree
    The highest exponent of the variable in a polynomial, which is two for any quadratic equation.
  • Term
    A part of an algebraic expression separated by plus or minus signs, such as ax², bx, or c.
  • Binomial
    An algebraic expression with exactly two terms, which can result from factoring certain quadratics.
  • Square Root
    A value that, when multiplied by itself, gives the number under the radical in the quadratic formula.
  • Expression
    A mathematical phrase containing numbers, variables, and operations, but no equals sign.