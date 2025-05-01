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Quadratic Formula A universal method for finding solutions to any quadratic equation by substituting coefficients into a specific algebraic expression. Standard Form An arrangement of a quadratic equation as ax² + bx + c = 0, where a, b, and c are constants. Coefficient A numerical factor that multiplies a variable in an algebraic expression, such as a, b, or c in a quadratic equation. Discriminant The expression under the square root in the quadratic formula, b² - 4ac, which reveals the number and type of solutions. Solution A value of x that makes a quadratic equation true when substituted into the equation. Imaginary Solution A result from a quadratic equation when the discriminant is negative, indicating no real number answers. Real Solution A value for x that is a real number and satisfies the quadratic equation, occurring when the discriminant is zero or positive. Perfect Square Trinomial A quadratic expression that factors into the square of a binomial, often leading to a single real solution. Radical The square root symbol and its contents, appearing in the quadratic formula and affecting the number of solutions. Plus-Minus Symbol A notation (±) in the quadratic formula indicating two possible values for x, one with addition and one with subtraction. Degree The highest exponent of the variable in a polynomial, which is two for any quadratic equation. Term A part of an algebraic expression separated by plus or minus signs, such as ax², bx, or c. Binomial An algebraic expression with exactly two terms, which can result from factoring certain quadratics. Square Root A value that, when multiplied by itself, gives the number under the radical in the quadratic formula. Expression A mathematical phrase containing numbers, variables, and operations, but no equals sign.
The Quadratic Formula definitions
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