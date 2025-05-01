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The Quadratic Formula quiz

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  • What is the quadratic formula used to solve any quadratic equation in standard form?
    The quadratic formula is x = -b ± √(b² - 4ac) / (2a), where a, b, and c are the coefficients of the equation.
  • What do the variables a, b, and c represent in the quadratic formula?
    They are the coefficients from the quadratic equation ax² + bx + c = 0.
  • What is the discriminant in the quadratic formula?
    The discriminant is the expression b² - 4ac found under the square root in the formula.
  • How does the discriminant determine the number of real solutions?
    If the discriminant is positive, there are two real solutions; if zero, one real solution; if negative, two imaginary solutions.
  • What happens if the discriminant is zero?
    There is only one real solution to the quadratic equation.
  • What happens if the discriminant is negative?
    There are no real solutions, but two imaginary solutions.
  • What happens if the discriminant is positive?
    There are two real solutions to the quadratic equation.
  • How do you identify the values of a, b, and c in a quadratic equation?
    a is the coefficient of x², b is the coefficient of x, and c is the constant term.
  • What is the first step when using the quadratic formula to solve an equation?
    Identify the values of a, b, and c from the equation.
  • What does the plus or minus (±) sign in the quadratic formula indicate?
    It means you must calculate two values: one by adding and one by subtracting the square root term.
  • How can you check if your solutions from the quadratic formula are correct?
    Plug the solutions back into the original equation to verify they satisfy it.
  • What is the standard form of a quadratic equation?
    The standard form is ax² + bx + c = 0.
  • Why is the quadratic formula useful compared to completing the square?
    It works for any quadratic equation, even when a ≠ 1 or b is odd, and avoids messy calculations.
  • What is the square root part of the quadratic formula called?
    It is called the discriminant, represented by b² - 4ac.
  • How can you quickly determine the number and type of solutions without fully solving a quadratic equation?
    Calculate the discriminant and check its sign to know if there are two real, one real, or two imaginary solutions.