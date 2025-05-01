What is the quadratic formula used to solve any quadratic equation in standard form? The quadratic formula is x = -b ± √(b² - 4ac) / (2a), where a, b, and c are the coefficients of the equation.

What do the variables a, b, and c represent in the quadratic formula? They are the coefficients from the quadratic equation ax² + bx + c = 0.

What is the discriminant in the quadratic formula? The discriminant is the expression b² - 4ac found under the square root in the formula.

How does the discriminant determine the number of real solutions? If the discriminant is positive, there are two real solutions; if zero, one real solution; if negative, two imaginary solutions.

What happens if the discriminant is zero? There is only one real solution to the quadratic equation.

What happens if the discriminant is negative? There are no real solutions, but two imaginary solutions.