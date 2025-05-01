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Quotient Rule A method for simplifying division of exponential expressions with the same base by subtracting the exponents. Exponent A number indicating how many times a base is multiplied by itself in an exponential expression. Base The repeated factor in an exponential expression, found below the exponent. Dividend The top part of a division expression, representing the quantity being divided. Divisor The bottom part of a division expression, representing the quantity by which another is divided. Numerator The upper part of a fraction or division, indicating the quantity to be divided. Denominator The lower part of a fraction or division, indicating the quantity dividing the numerator. Zero Exponent Rule A principle stating any nonzero base raised to the zero power equals one. Product Rule A method for simplifying multiplication of exponential expressions with the same base by adding the exponents. Exponential Expression A mathematical phrase involving a base raised to an exponent. Simplification The process of reducing an expression to its simplest form using mathematical rules. Power A way to express repeated multiplication of a base, shown as a base with an exponent. Same Base A condition where exponential expressions share an identical repeated factor.
The Quotient Rule definitions
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