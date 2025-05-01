Quotient Rule A method for simplifying division of exponential expressions with the same base by subtracting the exponents.

Exponent A number indicating how many times a base is multiplied by itself in an exponential expression.

Base The repeated factor in an exponential expression, found below the exponent.

Dividend The top part of a division expression, representing the quantity being divided.

Divisor The bottom part of a division expression, representing the quantity by which another is divided.

Numerator The upper part of a fraction or division, indicating the quantity to be divided.