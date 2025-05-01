Skip to main content
Back

The Quotient Rule definitions

Control buttons has been changed to "navigation" mode.
1/13
  • Quotient Rule
    A method for simplifying division of exponential expressions with the same base by subtracting the exponents.
  • Exponent
    A number indicating how many times a base is multiplied by itself in an exponential expression.
  • Base
    The repeated factor in an exponential expression, found below the exponent.
  • Dividend
    The top part of a division expression, representing the quantity being divided.
  • Divisor
    The bottom part of a division expression, representing the quantity by which another is divided.
  • Numerator
    The upper part of a fraction or division, indicating the quantity to be divided.
  • Denominator
    The lower part of a fraction or division, indicating the quantity dividing the numerator.
  • Zero Exponent Rule
    A principle stating any nonzero base raised to the zero power equals one.
  • Product Rule
    A method for simplifying multiplication of exponential expressions with the same base by adding the exponents.
  • Exponential Expression
    A mathematical phrase involving a base raised to an exponent.
  • Simplification
    The process of reducing an expression to its simplest form using mathematical rules.
  • Power
    A way to express repeated multiplication of a base, shown as a base with an exponent.
  • Same Base
    A condition where exponential expressions share an identical repeated factor.