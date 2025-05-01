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The Quotient Rule quiz

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  • What does the quotient rule for exponents state when dividing terms with the same base?
    Subtract the exponent of the divisor from the exponent of the dividend: am/an = am-n.
  • How do you simplify 4^3 divided by 4^1 using the quotient rule?
    Subtract the exponents: 3 - 1 = 2, so 4^3/4^1 = 4^2.
  • What is the result of y^7 divided by y^5?
    y^7/y^5 = y^(7-5) = y^2.
  • What do you do with the exponents when dividing exponential expressions with the same base?
    Subtract the exponent in the denominator from the exponent in the numerator.
  • What is the value of m^6 divided by m^6?
    m^6/m^6 = m^(6-6) = m^0.
  • What does any nonzero number raised to the zero power equal?
    Any nonzero number to the zero power equals one.
  • How can you expand 4^3 to help visualize the quotient rule?
    4^3 can be written as 4 × 4 × 4.
  • What happens to matching factors in the numerator and denominator when simplifying exponents?
    Matching factors cancel out, leaving only the remaining factors.
  • Why do we subtract exponents when dividing exponential expressions?
    Because each pair of matching bases cancels, so the difference in exponents shows how many remain.
  • What is the simplified form of m^0, and why?
    m^0 = 1, because all factors cancel out when the exponents are equal.
  • What is the zero exponent rule?
    Any nonzero base raised to the zero exponent equals one.
  • How are the rules for multiplying and dividing exponents similar?
    Both involve combining exponents, but multiplication adds and division subtracts them.
  • What is the simplified result of y^5/y^2?
    y^5/y^2 = y^(5-2) = y^3.
  • If you have a^n/a^n, what is the result and why?
    a^n/a^n = a^0 = 1, because all factors cancel out.
  • What is the key visual clue to remember when deciding whether to add or subtract exponents?
    Division and subtraction both use bars, so divide means subtract exponents; multiplication and addition both use crosses, so multiply means add exponents.