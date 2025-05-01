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What does the quotient rule for exponents state when dividing terms with the same base? Subtract the exponent of the divisor from the exponent of the dividend: am/an = am-n. How do you simplify 4^3 divided by 4^1 using the quotient rule? Subtract the exponents: 3 - 1 = 2, so 4^3/4^1 = 4^2. What is the result of y^7 divided by y^5? y^7/y^5 = y^(7-5) = y^2. What do you do with the exponents when dividing exponential expressions with the same base? Subtract the exponent in the denominator from the exponent in the numerator. What is the value of m^6 divided by m^6? m^6/m^6 = m^(6-6) = m^0. What does any nonzero number raised to the zero power equal? Any nonzero number to the zero power equals one. How can you expand 4^3 to help visualize the quotient rule? 4^3 can be written as 4 × 4 × 4. What happens to matching factors in the numerator and denominator when simplifying exponents? Matching factors cancel out, leaving only the remaining factors. Why do we subtract exponents when dividing exponential expressions? Because each pair of matching bases cancels, so the difference in exponents shows how many remain. What is the simplified form of m^0, and why? m^0 = 1, because all factors cancel out when the exponents are equal. What is the zero exponent rule? Any nonzero base raised to the zero exponent equals one. How are the rules for multiplying and dividing exponents similar? Both involve combining exponents, but multiplication adds and division subtracts them. What is the simplified result of y^5/y^2? y^5/y^2 = y^(5-2) = y^3. If you have a^n/a^n, what is the result and why? a^n/a^n = a^0 = 1, because all factors cancel out. What is the key visual clue to remember when deciding whether to add or subtract exponents? Division and subtraction both use bars, so divide means subtract exponents; multiplication and addition both use crosses, so multiply means add exponents.
The Quotient Rule quiz
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