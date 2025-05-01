What does the quotient rule for exponents state when dividing terms with the same base? Subtract the exponent of the divisor from the exponent of the dividend: am/an = am-n.

How do you simplify 4^3 divided by 4^1 using the quotient rule? Subtract the exponents: 3 - 1 = 2, so 4^3/4^1 = 4^2.

What is the result of y^7 divided by y^5? y^7/y^5 = y^(7-5) = y^2.

What do you do with the exponents when dividing exponential expressions with the same base? Subtract the exponent in the denominator from the exponent in the numerator.

What is the value of m^6 divided by m^6? m^6/m^6 = m^(6-6) = m^0.

What does any nonzero number raised to the zero power equal? Any nonzero number to the zero power equals one.