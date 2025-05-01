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The Rectangular Coordinate System definitions

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  • Rectangular Coordinate System
    A two-dimensional grid formed by perpendicular horizontal and vertical number lines, used to plot points with two values.
  • Cartesian Plane
    A plane defined by intersecting x and y axes, allowing representation of locations using ordered pairs.
  • X-Axis
    The horizontal number line in the coordinate system, used to determine the first value in an ordered pair.
  • Y-Axis
    The vertical number line in the coordinate system, used to determine the second value in an ordered pair.
  • Origin
    The intersection point of the x and y axes, located at (0, 0), serving as the reference for all coordinates.
  • Ordered Pair
    A set of two numbers, written as (x, y), indicating a specific location on the coordinate plane.
  • Quadrant
    One of four regions into which the axes divide the plane, each with distinct combinations of positive and negative values.
  • Linear Equation
    An equation involving two variables whose graph forms a straight line on the coordinate plane.
  • Solution
    An ordered pair that, when substituted into an equation, results in a true statement.
  • Table
    An organized arrangement of x and y values used to display and find corresponding ordered pairs for equations.
  • Standard Form
    A way of writing equations where terms are arranged in a specific order, often with variables on one side.
  • Coefficient
    A numerical factor multiplying a variable in an equation, indicating how much the variable contributes.
  • Degree
    The highest sum of exponents in a term of a polynomial, indicating the term's order.
  • Point
    A specific location on the coordinate plane, represented by an ordered pair.