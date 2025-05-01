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Rectangular Coordinate System A two-dimensional grid formed by perpendicular horizontal and vertical number lines, used to plot points with two values. Cartesian Plane A plane defined by intersecting x and y axes, allowing representation of locations using ordered pairs. X-Axis The horizontal number line in the coordinate system, used to determine the first value in an ordered pair. Y-Axis The vertical number line in the coordinate system, used to determine the second value in an ordered pair. Origin The intersection point of the x and y axes, located at (0, 0), serving as the reference for all coordinates. Ordered Pair A set of two numbers, written as (x, y), indicating a specific location on the coordinate plane. Quadrant One of four regions into which the axes divide the plane, each with distinct combinations of positive and negative values. Linear Equation An equation involving two variables whose graph forms a straight line on the coordinate plane. Solution An ordered pair that, when substituted into an equation, results in a true statement. Table An organized arrangement of x and y values used to display and find corresponding ordered pairs for equations. Standard Form A way of writing equations where terms are arranged in a specific order, often with variables on one side. Coefficient A numerical factor multiplying a variable in an equation, indicating how much the variable contributes. Degree The highest sum of exponents in a term of a polynomial, indicating the term's order. Point A specific location on the coordinate plane, represented by an ordered pair.
The Rectangular Coordinate System definitions
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