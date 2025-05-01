Rectangular Coordinate System A two-dimensional grid formed by perpendicular horizontal and vertical number lines, used to plot points with two values.

Cartesian Plane A plane defined by intersecting x and y axes, allowing representation of locations using ordered pairs.

X-Axis The horizontal number line in the coordinate system, used to determine the first value in an ordered pair.

Y-Axis The vertical number line in the coordinate system, used to determine the second value in an ordered pair.

Origin The intersection point of the x and y axes, located at (0, 0), serving as the reference for all coordinates.

Ordered Pair A set of two numbers, written as (x, y), indicating a specific location on the coordinate plane.