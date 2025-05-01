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What is the rectangular coordinate system also called? It is also called the Cartesian plane. What are the names of the two axes in the rectangular coordinate system? The horizontal axis is called the x-axis, and the vertical axis is called the y-axis. How is an ordered pair written in the rectangular coordinate system? An ordered pair is written as (x, y), where x is the horizontal coordinate and y is the vertical coordinate. What is the origin in the rectangular coordinate system? The origin is the point (0, 0) where the x and y axes intersect. In which direction do you move to plot a positive x value? You move to the right from the origin to plot a positive x value. How do you plot the point (-3, 2) on the Cartesian plane? Move left to -3 on the x-axis, then up to 2 on the y-axis. What are the four regions created by the x and y axes called? They are called quadrants. Where is Quadrant I located on the Cartesian plane? Quadrant I is in the top right corner, where both x and y are positive. How do you verify if an ordered pair is a solution to a two-variable equation? Plug the x and y values into the equation and check if the equation holds true. Is (5, 0) a solution to the equation x + 2y = 5? Yes, because 5 + 2*0 = 5, which is true. Is (8, 2) a solution to the equation x + 2y = 5? No, because 8 + 2*2 = 12, which does not equal 5. What is the process to complete an ordered pair when one value is missing? Plug in the given value into the equation and solve for the missing variable. If x = 1 in the equation y = 2x + 3, what is the corresponding y value? y = 2*1 + 3 = 5, so the ordered pair is (1, 5). If y = -7 in the equation y = 2x + 3, what is the corresponding x value? x = (y - 3)/2 = (-7 - 3)/2 = -5, so the ordered pair is (-5, -7). If y = 5 in the equation x = 3y - 2, what is the corresponding x value? x = 3*5 - 2 = 13, so the ordered pair is (13, 5).
The Rectangular Coordinate System quiz
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