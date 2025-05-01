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The Rectangular Coordinate System quiz

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  • What is the rectangular coordinate system also called?
    It is also called the Cartesian plane.
  • What are the names of the two axes in the rectangular coordinate system?
    The horizontal axis is called the x-axis, and the vertical axis is called the y-axis.
  • How is an ordered pair written in the rectangular coordinate system?
    An ordered pair is written as (x, y), where x is the horizontal coordinate and y is the vertical coordinate.
  • What is the origin in the rectangular coordinate system?
    The origin is the point (0, 0) where the x and y axes intersect.
  • In which direction do you move to plot a positive x value?
    You move to the right from the origin to plot a positive x value.
  • How do you plot the point (-3, 2) on the Cartesian plane?
    Move left to -3 on the x-axis, then up to 2 on the y-axis.
  • What are the four regions created by the x and y axes called?
    They are called quadrants.
  • Where is Quadrant I located on the Cartesian plane?
    Quadrant I is in the top right corner, where both x and y are positive.
  • How do you verify if an ordered pair is a solution to a two-variable equation?
    Plug the x and y values into the equation and check if the equation holds true.
  • Is (5, 0) a solution to the equation x + 2y = 5?
    Yes, because 5 + 2*0 = 5, which is true.
  • Is (8, 2) a solution to the equation x + 2y = 5?
    No, because 8 + 2*2 = 12, which does not equal 5.
  • What is the process to complete an ordered pair when one value is missing?
    Plug in the given value into the equation and solve for the missing variable.
  • If x = 1 in the equation y = 2x + 3, what is the corresponding y value?
    y = 2*1 + 3 = 5, so the ordered pair is (1, 5).
  • If y = -7 in the equation y = 2x + 3, what is the corresponding x value?
    x = (y - 3)/2 = (-7 - 3)/2 = -5, so the ordered pair is (-5, -7).
  • If y = 5 in the equation x = 3y - 2, what is the corresponding x value?
    x = 3*5 - 2 = 13, so the ordered pair is (13, 5).