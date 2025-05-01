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The Square Root Property definitions

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  • Quadratic Equation
    An expression set equal to zero where the highest exponent of the variable is two, often written in the form ax² + bx + c = 0.
  • Square Root Property
    A method for solving equations where a squared term is isolated, allowing both positive and negative roots to be considered.
  • Isolated Term
    A variable or expression separated on one side of an equation, making it ready for further operations like taking roots.
  • Binomial
    An algebraic expression consisting of the sum or difference of two terms, such as x + 1.
  • Constant
    A fixed value in an equation that does not contain variables, such as the number 16 in x² = 16.
  • Perfect Square Trinomial
    A three-term polynomial that can be written as the square of a binomial, like (x + 1)².
  • Coefficient
    A numerical factor multiplying a variable in an algebraic expression, such as 4 in 4x².
  • Root
    A solution to an equation, especially values of x that satisfy a quadratic equation.
  • Positive Root
    The non-negative solution obtained when taking the square root of a number, such as 4 from √16.
  • Negative Root
    The non-positive solution obtained when taking the square root of a number, such as -4 from √16.
  • Factoring
    A process of rewriting an expression as a product of its simpler components, often used to solve quadratics.
  • Solution
    A value or set of values that satisfy an equation, making the statement true.
  • Exponent
    A number indicating how many times a base is multiplied by itself, such as 2 in x².
  • Practice Problem
    An example or exercise designed to reinforce understanding of a mathematical concept or method.