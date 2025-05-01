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Quadratic Equation An expression set equal to zero where the highest exponent of the variable is two, often written in the form ax² + bx + c = 0. Square Root Property A method for solving equations where a squared term is isolated, allowing both positive and negative roots to be considered. Isolated Term A variable or expression separated on one side of an equation, making it ready for further operations like taking roots. Binomial An algebraic expression consisting of the sum or difference of two terms, such as x + 1. Constant A fixed value in an equation that does not contain variables, such as the number 16 in x² = 16. Perfect Square Trinomial A three-term polynomial that can be written as the square of a binomial, like (x + 1)². Coefficient A numerical factor multiplying a variable in an algebraic expression, such as 4 in 4x². Root A solution to an equation, especially values of x that satisfy a quadratic equation. Positive Root The non-negative solution obtained when taking the square root of a number, such as 4 from √16. Negative Root The non-positive solution obtained when taking the square root of a number, such as -4 from √16. Factoring A process of rewriting an expression as a product of its simpler components, often used to solve quadratics. Solution A value or set of values that satisfy an equation, making the statement true. Exponent A number indicating how many times a base is multiplied by itself, such as 2 in x². Practice Problem An example or exercise designed to reinforce understanding of a mathematical concept or method.
The Square Root Property definitions
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