What is the square root property used for when solving quadratic equations? It is used when a squared quantity is isolated, allowing us to solve by taking the square root of both sides.

What is the general solution to x^2 = k using the square root property? x = ±√k, accounting for both positive and negative roots.

Why do we include both positive and negative roots when solving x^2 = k? Because both positive and negative values squared result in k.

What is the solution to x^2 = 16 using the square root property? x = ±4, since the square root of 16 is 4.

What is the first step in solving 4x^2 - 8 = 0 using the square root property? Add 8 to both sides to isolate the squared term.

After isolating 4x^2 = 8, what is the next step? Divide both sides by 4 to get x^2 = 2.