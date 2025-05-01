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What is the square root property used for when solving quadratic equations? It is used when a squared quantity is isolated, allowing us to solve by taking the square root of both sides. What is the general solution to x^2 = k using the square root property? x = ±√k, accounting for both positive and negative roots. Why do we include both positive and negative roots when solving x^2 = k? Because both positive and negative values squared result in k. What is the solution to x^2 = 16 using the square root property? x = ±4, since the square root of 16 is 4. What is the first step in solving 4x^2 - 8 = 0 using the square root property? Add 8 to both sides to isolate the squared term. After isolating 4x^2 = 8, what is the next step? Divide both sides by 4 to get x^2 = 2. What are the solutions to x^2 = 2? x = ±√2, which cannot be simplified further. How do you solve (x + 1)^2 = 4 using the square root property? Take the square root of both sides to get x + 1 = ±2. What are the final solutions to (x + 1)^2 = 4? x = 1 and x = -3, after subtracting 1 from both ±2. When can you use the square root property to solve a quadratic equation? When a squared term is isolated and equal to a constant. Why can't all quadratic equations be solved by factoring? Because not all quadratics are factorable. What should you do after finding solutions using the square root property? Check your answers by plugging them back into the original equation. What type of quadratic equations commonly allow the use of the square root property? Equations missing the linear term (b coefficient is zero) or perfect square trinomials. What happens when you take the square root of both sides of x^2 = k? The square and square root cancel, leaving x = ±√k. How do you solve for x in (x + 1)^2 = 4 after applying the square root property? Subtract 1 from both sides to get x = -1 ± 2, which simplifies to x = 1 and x = -3.
The Square Root Property quiz
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