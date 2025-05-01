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Translating Phrases to Expressions definitions

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  • Variable
    A letter, often x or y, used to represent an unknown value in an algebraic expression.
  • Addition
    An operation indicated by keywords like sum, more than, or plus, represented by the plus sign.
  • Subtraction
    An operation signaled by words such as difference, less than, or minus, shown with the minus sign.
  • Multiplication
    An operation denoted by product, times, or of, often shown with a dot or parentheses in algebra.
  • Division
    An operation indicated by quotient, divided by, or per, commonly represented as a fraction or with a slash.
  • Sum
    A result of adding two or more quantities, often signaled by keywords like more than or plus.
  • Difference
    A result of subtracting one quantity from another, often indicated by less than or decreased by.
  • Product
    A result of multiplying two or more values, often introduced by words like times or of.
  • Quotient
    A result of dividing one value by another, typically represented as a fraction in algebra.
  • Expression
    A combination of numbers, variables, and operations that represents a mathematical phrase.
  • Standard Form
    A way of writing expressions where terms are ordered and simplified according to algebraic conventions.
  • Unknown Value
    A quantity in a phrase that is not specified, typically represented by a variable.
  • Parentheses
    Symbols used to group parts of an expression, often indicating multiplication or clarifying order.
  • Fraction
    A way to represent division, with one number written above another, separated by a line.
  • Operation
    A mathematical process such as addition, subtraction, multiplication, or division used in expressions.