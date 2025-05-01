Variable A letter, often x or y, used to represent an unknown value in an algebraic expression.

Addition An operation indicated by keywords like sum, more than, or plus, represented by the plus sign.

Subtraction An operation signaled by words such as difference, less than, or minus, shown with the minus sign.

Multiplication An operation denoted by product, times, or of, often shown with a dot or parentheses in algebra.

Division An operation indicated by quotient, divided by, or per, commonly represented as a fraction or with a slash.

Sum A result of adding two or more quantities, often signaled by keywords like more than or plus.