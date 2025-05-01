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Variable A letter, often x or y, used to represent an unknown value in an algebraic expression. Addition An operation indicated by keywords like sum, more than, or plus, represented by the plus sign. Subtraction An operation signaled by words such as difference, less than, or minus, shown with the minus sign. Multiplication An operation denoted by product, times, or of, often shown with a dot or parentheses in algebra. Division An operation indicated by quotient, divided by, or per, commonly represented as a fraction or with a slash. Sum A result of adding two or more quantities, often signaled by keywords like more than or plus. Difference A result of subtracting one quantity from another, often indicated by less than or decreased by. Product A result of multiplying two or more values, often introduced by words like times or of. Quotient A result of dividing one value by another, typically represented as a fraction in algebra. Expression A combination of numbers, variables, and operations that represents a mathematical phrase. Standard Form A way of writing expressions where terms are ordered and simplified according to algebraic conventions. Unknown Value A quantity in a phrase that is not specified, typically represented by a variable. Parentheses Symbols used to group parts of an expression, often indicating multiplication or clarifying order. Fraction A way to represent division, with one number written above another, separated by a line. Operation A mathematical process such as addition, subtraction, multiplication, or division used in expressions.
Translating Phrases to Expressions definitions
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