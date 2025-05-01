What does the phrase 'five more than a number' translate to in algebraic expression? It translates to 5 + x, where x is the variable representing the unknown number.

Which keywords indicate addition when translating phrases to expressions? Keywords like 'sum,' 'increased by,' 'more than,' and 'plus' indicate addition.

How do you represent 'a number decreased by seven' as an algebraic expression? It is represented as a - 7, where a is the variable for the unknown number.

What operation does the word 'difference' suggest in a phrase? 'Difference' suggests the operation of subtraction.

How is multiplication commonly represented in algebraic expressions with variables? Multiplication is often shown with a dot (·) or parentheses, such as 2x or x·y.

What does the phrase 'the product of an unknown value and one half' translate to? It translates to y · 1/2, where y is the variable for the unknown value.