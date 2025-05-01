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What does the phrase 'five more than a number' translate to in algebraic expression? It translates to 5 + x, where x is the variable representing the unknown number. Which keywords indicate addition when translating phrases to expressions? Keywords like 'sum,' 'increased by,' 'more than,' and 'plus' indicate addition. How do you represent 'a number decreased by seven' as an algebraic expression? It is represented as a - 7, where a is the variable for the unknown number. What operation does the word 'difference' suggest in a phrase? 'Difference' suggests the operation of subtraction. How is multiplication commonly represented in algebraic expressions with variables? Multiplication is often shown with a dot (·) or parentheses, such as 2x or x·y. What does the phrase 'the product of an unknown value and one half' translate to? It translates to y · 1/2, where y is the variable for the unknown value. Which keywords indicate multiplication in word phrases? Keywords like 'product,' 'times,' 'of,' 'twice,' 'double,' and 'triple' indicate multiplication. How do you translate '11 divided by a number' into an algebraic expression? It is written as 11/x, where x is the variable representing the unknown number. What operation is suggested by the keywords 'quotient,' 'divided by,' 'per,' or 'out of'? These keywords suggest the operation of division. How would you write 'the quotient of a number and three increased by seven' as an algebraic expression? It is written as x/3 + 7, where x is the variable for the unknown number. What does the word 'sum' indicate when translating a phrase to an expression? 'Sum' indicates that you should use addition in the expression. If a phrase says 'triple a number,' how is this written in algebraic form? It is written as 3x, where x is the variable for the unknown number. What variable letters are commonly used to represent unknown values in algebra? Common variable letters are x and y, but any letter can be used. How do you represent 'a number less than ten' as an algebraic expression? It is written as 10 - x, where x is the variable for the unknown number. Why is it important to identify keywords when translating phrases to expressions? Identifying keywords helps determine the correct operation and structure for the algebraic expression.
Translating Phrases to Expressions quiz
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