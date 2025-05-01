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Translating Phrases to Expressions quiz

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  • What does the phrase 'five more than a number' translate to in algebraic expression?
    It translates to 5 + x, where x is the variable representing the unknown number.
  • Which keywords indicate addition when translating phrases to expressions?
    Keywords like 'sum,' 'increased by,' 'more than,' and 'plus' indicate addition.
  • How do you represent 'a number decreased by seven' as an algebraic expression?
    It is represented as a - 7, where a is the variable for the unknown number.
  • What operation does the word 'difference' suggest in a phrase?
    'Difference' suggests the operation of subtraction.
  • How is multiplication commonly represented in algebraic expressions with variables?
    Multiplication is often shown with a dot (·) or parentheses, such as 2x or x·y.
  • What does the phrase 'the product of an unknown value and one half' translate to?
    It translates to y · 1/2, where y is the variable for the unknown value.
  • Which keywords indicate multiplication in word phrases?
    Keywords like 'product,' 'times,' 'of,' 'twice,' 'double,' and 'triple' indicate multiplication.
  • How do you translate '11 divided by a number' into an algebraic expression?
    It is written as 11/x, where x is the variable representing the unknown number.
  • What operation is suggested by the keywords 'quotient,' 'divided by,' 'per,' or 'out of'?
    These keywords suggest the operation of division.
  • How would you write 'the quotient of a number and three increased by seven' as an algebraic expression?
    It is written as x/3 + 7, where x is the variable for the unknown number.
  • What does the word 'sum' indicate when translating a phrase to an expression?
    'Sum' indicates that you should use addition in the expression.
  • If a phrase says 'triple a number,' how is this written in algebraic form?
    It is written as 3x, where x is the variable for the unknown number.
  • What variable letters are commonly used to represent unknown values in algebra?
    Common variable letters are x and y, but any letter can be used.
  • How do you represent 'a number less than ten' as an algebraic expression?
    It is written as 10 - x, where x is the variable for the unknown number.
  • Why is it important to identify keywords when translating phrases to expressions?
    Identifying keywords helps determine the correct operation and structure for the algebraic expression.