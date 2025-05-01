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Translating Sentences to Equations definitions

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  • Equation
    A mathematical statement showing two expressions are equal, often formed by translating sentences with keywords into algebraic form.
  • Expression
    A combination of numbers, variables, and operations without an equal sign, representing a value or quantity.
  • Variable
    A symbol, often a letter like x, used to represent an unknown number or quantity in algebraic statements.
  • Sum
    A result of adding two or more quantities, often indicated by keywords like 'plus' or 'added to' in sentences.
  • Difference
    A result of subtracting one quantity from another, typically signaled by words like 'less' or 'minus.'
  • Product
    A result of multiplying quantities, often represented by keywords such as 'times' or 'multiplied by.'
  • Quotient
    A result of dividing one quantity by another, usually indicated by phrases like 'divided by.'
  • Coefficient
    A numerical factor placed before a variable in an algebraic expression, such as the 3 in 3x.
  • Operation
    A mathematical process such as addition, subtraction, multiplication, or division, often identified by specific keywords.
  • Equal Sign
    A symbol of two parallel lines indicating that two expressions have the same value, often triggered by words like 'is' or 'equals.'
  • Keyword
    A word or phrase in a sentence that signals a specific mathematical operation or relationship in algebraic translation.
  • Phrase
    A group of words representing a mathematical idea, which can be converted into an algebraic expression or equation.
  • Statement
    A complete sentence in mathematics that can be translated into an equation, showing a relationship between quantities.
  • Quantity
    An amount or value, often represented by a variable or number in algebraic contexts.
  • Symbol
    A character such as x, +, or = used to represent mathematical operations, variables, or relationships.