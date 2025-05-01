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Equation A mathematical statement showing two expressions are equal, often formed by translating sentences with keywords into algebraic form. Expression A combination of numbers, variables, and operations without an equal sign, representing a value or quantity. Variable A symbol, often a letter like x, used to represent an unknown number or quantity in algebraic statements. Sum A result of adding two or more quantities, often indicated by keywords like 'plus' or 'added to' in sentences. Difference A result of subtracting one quantity from another, typically signaled by words like 'less' or 'minus.' Product A result of multiplying quantities, often represented by keywords such as 'times' or 'multiplied by.' Quotient A result of dividing one quantity by another, usually indicated by phrases like 'divided by.' Coefficient A numerical factor placed before a variable in an algebraic expression, such as the 3 in 3x. Operation A mathematical process such as addition, subtraction, multiplication, or division, often identified by specific keywords. Equal Sign A symbol of two parallel lines indicating that two expressions have the same value, often triggered by words like 'is' or 'equals.' Keyword A word or phrase in a sentence that signals a specific mathematical operation or relationship in algebraic translation. Phrase A group of words representing a mathematical idea, which can be converted into an algebraic expression or equation. Statement A complete sentence in mathematics that can be translated into an equation, showing a relationship between quantities. Quantity An amount or value, often represented by a variable or number in algebraic contexts. Symbol A character such as x, +, or = used to represent mathematical operations, variables, or relationships.
Translating Sentences to Equations definitions
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