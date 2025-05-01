Equation A mathematical statement showing two expressions are equal, often formed by translating sentences with keywords into algebraic form.

Expression A combination of numbers, variables, and operations without an equal sign, representing a value or quantity.

Variable A symbol, often a letter like x, used to represent an unknown number or quantity in algebraic statements.

Sum A result of adding two or more quantities, often indicated by keywords like 'plus' or 'added to' in sentences.

Difference A result of subtracting one quantity from another, typically signaled by words like 'less' or 'minus.'

Product A result of multiplying quantities, often represented by keywords such as 'times' or 'multiplied by.'