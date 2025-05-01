What does the word 'sum' indicate when translating a sentence into an equation? 'Sum' indicates the operation of addition.

Which operation does the keyword 'difference' represent in algebraic equations? 'Difference' represents subtraction.

What mathematical operation is represented by the word 'times'? 'Times' represents multiplication.

Which symbol do the words 'equals', 'is', and 'yields' correspond to in an equation? They correspond to the equal sign (=).

How would you translate the phrase 'triple a number' into an algebraic expression? 'Triple a number' translates to 3x, where x is the variable.

What does the phrase 'is the same as' indicate when translating sentences to equations? It indicates the use of the equal sign (=) in the equation.