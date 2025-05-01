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Translating Sentences to Equations quiz

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  • What does the word 'sum' indicate when translating a sentence into an equation?
    'Sum' indicates the operation of addition.
  • Which operation does the keyword 'difference' represent in algebraic equations?
    'Difference' represents subtraction.
  • What mathematical operation is represented by the word 'times'?
    'Times' represents multiplication.
  • Which symbol do the words 'equals', 'is', and 'yields' correspond to in an equation?
    They correspond to the equal sign (=).
  • How would you translate the phrase 'triple a number' into an algebraic expression?
    'Triple a number' translates to 3x, where x is the variable.
  • What does the phrase 'is the same as' indicate when translating sentences to equations?
    It indicates the use of the equal sign (=) in the equation.
  • If a sentence says 'the sum of a number x and 12 is the same as three times the number,' how would you write this as an equation?
    You would write it as x + 12 = 3x.
  • What variable is commonly used to represent an unknown number in algebraic equations?
    The variable x is commonly used.
  • Which keywords can be used to represent the equal sign besides 'equals'?
    Keywords include 'is', 'gives', 'results in', 'yields', 'amounts to', 'represents', and 'is the same as'.
  • How do you represent 'the sum of a number and 5' in algebraic form?
    It is represented as x + 5.
  • What does the word 'of' usually indicate in algebraic expressions?
    'Of' often indicates multiplication.
  • How would you translate 'a number divided by 4 is 7' into an equation?
    You would write it as x / 4 = 7.
  • What is an equation in algebra?
    An equation is a statement that two expressions are equal to each other.
  • Why is it important to recognize keywords when translating sentences to equations?
    Recognizing keywords helps you correctly identify operations and form accurate equations.
  • What is the algebraic equation for 'five more than a number is twelve'?
    The equation is x + 5 = 12.