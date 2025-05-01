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What does the word 'sum' indicate when translating a sentence into an equation? 'Sum' indicates the operation of addition. Which operation does the keyword 'difference' represent in algebraic equations? 'Difference' represents subtraction. What mathematical operation is represented by the word 'times'? 'Times' represents multiplication. Which symbol do the words 'equals', 'is', and 'yields' correspond to in an equation? They correspond to the equal sign (=). How would you translate the phrase 'triple a number' into an algebraic expression? 'Triple a number' translates to 3x, where x is the variable. What does the phrase 'is the same as' indicate when translating sentences to equations? It indicates the use of the equal sign (=) in the equation. If a sentence says 'the sum of a number x and 12 is the same as three times the number,' how would you write this as an equation? You would write it as x + 12 = 3x. What variable is commonly used to represent an unknown number in algebraic equations? The variable x is commonly used. Which keywords can be used to represent the equal sign besides 'equals'? Keywords include 'is', 'gives', 'results in', 'yields', 'amounts to', 'represents', and 'is the same as'. How do you represent 'the sum of a number and 5' in algebraic form? It is represented as x + 5. What does the word 'of' usually indicate in algebraic expressions? 'Of' often indicates multiplication. How would you translate 'a number divided by 4 is 7' into an equation? You would write it as x / 4 = 7. What is an equation in algebra? An equation is a statement that two expressions are equal to each other. Why is it important to recognize keywords when translating sentences to equations? Recognizing keywords helps you correctly identify operations and form accurate equations. What is the algebraic equation for 'five more than a number is twelve'? The equation is x + 5 = 12.
Translating Sentences to Equations quiz
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