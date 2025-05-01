Amino Acid Configuration quiz #1 Flashcards
Amino Acid Configuration quiz #1
Which amino acid is the only achiral amino acid, and why is it considered achiral?
Glycine is the only achiral amino acid because its side chain is a hydrogen atom, making its alpha carbon attached to two identical groups.What convention do biochemists use to denote the chirality of amino acids, and which form is predominantly found in proteins?
Biochemists use Fischer's convention, denoting L and D forms, and proteins are almost exclusively made from L amino acids.What is the relationship between the L/D and R/S configurations in amino acids, and which amino acid is the exception?
Most L amino acids have an S configuration, except for L-cysteine, which has an R configuration due to its unique side chain priority.How can you quickly identify an L amino acid in a standard Fischer projection?
In a standard Fischer projection, an L amino acid has the carboxyl group on top, the R group on the bottom, and the amino group on the left.Why does L-cysteine have an R configuration instead of S, unlike other L amino acids?
L-cysteine has an R configuration because its sulfur-containing side chain gives it a higher priority than the carboxyl group when assigning priorities.Describe a quick visual method to recognize an L amino acid in a three-dimensional representation.
If the amino group is going down and on a wedge, or if the R group is going down and on a dash, it is an L amino acid.What is the significance of the orientation of groups in a Fischer projection for determining L or D configuration?
The orientation determines configuration: if the amino group is on the left (with carboxyl on top and R group on bottom), it is L; if on the right, it is D.Are D amino acids ever found in nature, and if so, where?
Yes, D amino acids are found in some bacterial cell walls, but are rare in proteins of higher organisms.Why is it important to recognize different representations of L amino acids, and which representation is most commonly used for R group analysis?
Recognizing different representations helps quickly identify L amino acids without full configuration analysis; the most common for R group analysis is the one with the R group going down and dashed.Which amino acid is the only achiral amino acid, and why is it considered achiral?
