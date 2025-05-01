Amino Acid One Letter Code quiz #1 Flashcards

Terms in this set ( 10 ) Hide definitions

Which eight amino acids have one letter codes that are derived phonetically from their names, and what mnemonic can help you remember them? The eight amino acids with phonetic one letter codes are Arginine (R), Asparagine (N), Aspartic Acid (D), Glutamic Acid (E), Glutamine (Q), Phenylalanine (F), Tryptophan (W), and Tyrosine (Y). The mnemonic 'nerdy WQF' (nerdy Waldo qualifies in Fortnite) can help you remember them.

How are the one letter codes assigned to the remaining amino acids that do not have phonetic abbreviations? For amino acids with unique first letters, their one letter code is simply their first letter (e.g., C for Cysteine, H for Histidine). For amino acids sharing a first letter, the more common one uses the first letter (e.g., L for Leucine), and Lysine is assigned K as its one letter code.

What is the one letter code for lysine, and why was it chosen? The one letter code for lysine is K. It was chosen because L was already assigned to leucine, and K was the closest unused letter to L.

What is the most efficient strategy for memorizing the one letter codes for all 20 standard amino acids? Focus on memorizing the 8 amino acids with phonetic one letter codes and remember that lysine is K; the rest use their first letter as the one letter code.

Which eight amino acids have one letter codes derived phonetically from their names, and what mnemonic can help you remember them? The eight are Arginine (R), Asparagine (N), Aspartic Acid (D), Glutamic Acid (E), Glutamine (Q), Phenylalanine (F), Tryptophan (W), and Tyrosine (Y). The mnemonic 'nerdy WQF' (nerdy Waldo qualifies in Fortnite) helps remember them.

How are the one letter codes assigned to amino acids with unique first letters? Amino acids with unique first letters use their first letter as their one letter code. Examples include C for Cysteine and H for Histidine.