Phonetic 1-letter Amino Acid Abbreviations
Which of the following amino acid 1-letter symbols is of phonetic origin?
Other Amino Acid 1-Letter Codes
Which 1-letter-code is unique in that it is neither the first letter of the amino acid nor phonetic in origin?
Convert the following amino acids into their 1-letter codes: Glycine, Isoleucine, Valine, Tryptophan, Proline.
Complete the amino acid abbreviation chart below from memory.
Convert the following 3-letter amino acid codes into 1-letter codes to answer the following question:
How does NASA organize a party?
Convert the following 3-letter amino acid codes into 1-letter codes to reveal the sentence.
Match the amino acid with the appropriate 1-letter-code.
Tyrosine ____ 1. W
Glutamine ____ 2. P
Glutamic Acid ____ 3. F
Proline ____ 4. Y
Tryptophan ____ 5. Q
Phenylalanine ____ 6. E