3. Amino Acids

Amino Acid One Letter Code

1

concept

Phonetic 1-letter Amino Acid Abbreviations

2
2
Problem

Which of the following amino acid 1-letter symbols is of phonetic origin?

3

concept

Other Amino Acid 1-Letter Codes

0
4
Problem

Which 1-letter-code is unique in that it is neither the first letter of the amino acid nor phonetic in origin?

5
Problem

Convert the following amino acids into their 1-letter codes: Glycine, Isoleucine, Valine, Tryptophan, Proline.

6
Problem

Complete the amino acid abbreviation chart below from memory.

0
7
Problem

Convert the following 3-letter amino acid codes into 1-letter codes to answer the following question:

How does NASA organize a party?

0
8
Problem

Convert the following 3-letter amino acid codes into 1-letter codes to reveal the sentence.

0
9
Problem

Match the amino acid with the appropriate 1-letter-code.

Tyrosine ____                            1. W

Glutamine ____                         2. P

Glutamic Acid ____                   3. F

Proline ____                              4. Y

Tryptophan ____                       5. Q

Phenylalanine ____                   6. E

0
