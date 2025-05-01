Biological Membranes quiz #1 Flashcards

Terms in this set ( 10 ) Hide definitions

What is the fluid mosaic model of biological membranes, and what are its key features? The fluid mosaic model describes biological membranes as dynamic structures composed of a lipid bilayer with embedded proteins. The lipids and proteins can move laterally within the membrane, giving it fluidity, while the diverse proteins create a mosaic-like appearance.

Which types of lipids are most suitable for forming stable lipid bilayers in biological membranes, and why? Free phospholipids, such as glycerophospholipids and sphingophospholipids, are most suitable for forming stable lipid bilayers because their square-shaped geometry allows them to pack tightly without gaps, creating a stable bilayer structure.

How can the composition of biological membranes vary between different cells and organelles? The composition of biological membranes can vary significantly between different cells and organelles, with differences in both the types of phospholipids and the proportion of embedded proteins. Protein content can range from 20% to 80% by mass, and the lipid and protein makeup can differ between the extracellular and intracellular leaflets, as well as among various organelles.

