Learn the toughest concepts covered in Biochemistry with step-by-step video tutorials and practice problems by world-class tutors
Biological Membranes
Biological Membranes
Membranes are a fluid mosaic of what components?
a) Proteins, cholesterol, and triacyglycerols.
b) Phospholipids, proteins, and cholesterol.
c) Phospholipids, nucleic acids, and cholesterol.
d) Eicosanoids, proteins, and phospholipids.
Which of the following lipids would likely not be involved in a lipid bilayer structure?
a) Phospholipid.
b) Cholesterol.
c) Glycolipid.
d) Sphingolipid.
e) Triacylglyceride.
f) Glycerophospholipid.
Membrane components within a lipid bilayer are held together primarily by:
a) Hydrogen bonds.
b) Covalent bonds.
c) Disulfide bonds.
d) Hydrophobic interactions.
e) Electrostatic interactions.
f) All of the above.