Biochemistry

10. Lipids

Biological Membranes

3
Problem

Membranes are a fluid mosaic of what components?

a) Proteins, cholesterol, and triacyglycerols. 

b) Phospholipids, proteins, and cholesterol. 

c) Phospholipids, nucleic acids, and cholesterol. 

d) Eicosanoids, proteins, and phospholipids.

4
Problem

Which of the following lipids would likely not be involved in a lipid bilayer structure? 

a) Phospholipid.

b) Cholesterol.

c) Glycolipid.

d) Sphingolipid. 

e) Triacylglyceride. 

f) Glycerophospholipid.

5
Problem

Membrane components within a lipid bilayer are held together primarily by: 

a) Hydrogen bonds. 

b) Covalent bonds. 

c) Disulfide bonds. 

d) Hydrophobic interactions. 

e) Electrostatic interactions. 

f) All of the above.

