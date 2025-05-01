Bohr Effect quiz #1 Flashcards

Terms in this set ( 10 ) Hide definitions

How does the Bohr effect explain the difference in hemoglobin's oxygen affinity between tissues and lungs? The Bohr effect states that in tissues, high CO2 and H+ concentrations (low pH) stabilize hemoglobin's T state, decreasing its oxygen affinity and promoting oxygen release. In the lungs, low CO2 and H+ concentrations (high pH) stabilize the R state, increasing oxygen affinity and promoting oxygen binding. This allows hemoglobin to release oxygen in tissues and bind oxygen in the lungs.

What role does carbonic anhydrase play in the Bohr effect within red blood cells? Carbonic anhydrase catalyzes the conversion of CO2 and water to carbonic acid, which dissociates into bicarbonate and H+. This increases H+ concentration in tissues, lowering pH and promoting oxygen release from hemoglobin. In the lungs, the reaction reverses, reducing H+ and increasing pH, which enhances oxygen binding to hemoglobin.

What is the Bohr effect and how does it relate to hemoglobin's oxygen binding and release? The Bohr effect describes how increased CO2 and H+ (low pH) in tissues decrease hemoglobin's oxygen affinity, promoting oxygen release, while decreased CO2 and H+ (high pH) in the lungs increase oxygen affinity, promoting oxygen binding.

How do high concentrations of CO2 and H+ in tissues affect hemoglobin's oxygen affinity? High CO2 and H+ concentrations stabilize hemoglobin's T state, acting as allosteric inhibitors and decreasing its oxygen affinity, which promotes oxygen release to the tissues.

What happens to the oxygen binding curve of hemoglobin in the presence of high CO2 and H+ concentrations? The oxygen binding curve shifts to the right, indicating a higher Kd and lower oxygen affinity, which facilitates oxygen release in the tissues.

How does hemoglobin's behavior in the lungs differ from its behavior in the tissues according to the Bohr effect? In the lungs, low CO2 and H+ concentrations (high pH) stabilize the R state, increasing hemoglobin's oxygen affinity and promoting oxygen binding, which is the opposite of what occurs in the tissues.