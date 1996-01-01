Learn the toughest concepts covered in Biochemistry with step-by-step video tutorials and practice problems by world-class tutors
Bohr Effect
Identify all the correct statements regarding the Bohr effect on hemoglobin.
i) The Bohr effect shifts the fractional O2 saturation curve to the right as pH decreases.
ii) The Bohr effect shifts the fractional O2 saturation curve to the right as pH increases.
iii) The Bohr effect favors O2 release in respiring tissues.
iv) O2 and H+ compete for the same binding site on hemoglobin.
On the graph below, draw in the approximate shapes of the O 2-saturation curves in the lungs & tissues after a shift due to the Bohr effect takes place.
The Bohr effect describes the change in hemoglobin’s affinity for oxygen under two different conditions. What are these two conditions and how do they impact hemoglobin’s affinity for oxygen? Complete the table below: