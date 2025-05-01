Central Dogma quiz #1 Flashcards

Terms in this set ( 10 ) Hide definitions

What is the central dogma of molecular biology, and what does it state about the flow of genetic information? The central dogma of molecular biology describes the unidirectional flow of genetic information from DNA to RNA to protein, stating that once information is transferred to protein, it cannot revert back to nucleic acids.

What enzyme is responsible for transcription, and in which direction does it synthesize RNA? RNA polymerase is responsible for transcription, and it synthesizes RNA in the 5' to 3' direction.

How does the sequence of the RNA transcript compare to the DNA coding and template strands during transcription? The RNA transcript has the same sequence as the DNA coding strand, except that uracil (U) replaces thymine (T); it is complementary to the DNA template strand.

What are codons and anticodons, and how do they function during translation? Codons are three-nucleotide sequences on mRNA that specify amino acids; anticodons are complementary sequences on tRNA that pair with codons to bring the correct amino acids during translation.

Where do transcription and translation occur in eukaryotic cells, and what are the main macromolecule changes in each process? In eukaryotic cells, transcription occurs in the nucleus and produces RNA from DNA (no macromolecule category change), while translation occurs in the cytoplasm and produces proteins from RNA (macromolecule category changes from nucleic acid to protein).

What is the significance of the universality of the genetic code in translation? The genetic code is nearly universal across all living organisms, meaning that the same codons specify the same amino acids in almost all species, allowing for consistency in protein synthesis.