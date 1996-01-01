Pearson+ LogoPearson+ Logo
Biochemistry

1.Introduction to Biochemistry

Central Dogma

1

concept

Central Dogma of Molecular Biology

2

concept

Transcription

3

concept

Translation

4

concept

Transcription vs. Translation

5
Problem

What is the central dogma of molecular biology directly referring to?

6
Problem

Consider a DNA template strand of the following sequence: 5’-A C T G C C A G G A A T-3’.

A) What is the sequence of the corresponding DNA coding strand? Include directionality.

DNA Template Strand: 5’-A C T G C C A G G A A T-3’.

DNA Coding Strand:


B) What is the sequence of the corresponding mRNA strand? Include directionality.

mRNA Strand:

7
Problem

Consider a DNA coding strand with the following sequence: 3’-C T T C A T A G C T C G-5’.

Use the genetic code to determine the corresponding amino acid sequence of the translated protein.

