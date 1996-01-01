Learn the toughest concepts covered in Biochemistry with step-by-step video tutorials and practice problems by world-class tutors
Central Dogma of Molecular Biology
Transcription
Translation
Transcription vs. Translation
What is the central dogma of molecular biology directly referring to?
Consider a DNA template strand of the following sequence: 5’-A C T G C C A G G A A T-3’.
A) What is the sequence of the corresponding DNA coding strand? Include directionality.
DNA Template Strand: 5’-A C T G C C A G G A A T-3’.
DNA Coding Strand:
B) What is the sequence of the corresponding mRNA strand? Include directionality.
mRNA Strand:
Consider a DNA coding strand with the following sequence: 3’-C T T C A T A G C T C G-5’.
Use the genetic code to determine the corresponding amino acid sequence of the translated protein.