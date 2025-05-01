Terms in this set ( 18 ) Hide definitions

What is the second step of protein synthesis? The second step of protein synthesis is translation.

What enzyme performs transcription? RNA polymerase performs transcription.

What is the role of mRNA in protein synthesis? mRNA carries the genetic code from DNA to the ribosome, where it is translated into a protein.

What role does tRNA play in protein synthesis? tRNA delivers the correct amino acids to the ribosome by matching its anticodon to the mRNA codon during translation.

How many codons are there per amino acid? One codon codes for one amino acid, but some amino acids are specified by multiple codons.

