What is the second step of protein synthesis? The second step of protein synthesis is translation. What enzyme performs transcription? RNA polymerase performs transcription. What is the role of mRNA in protein synthesis? mRNA carries the genetic code from DNA to the ribosome, where it is translated into a protein. What role does tRNA play in protein synthesis? tRNA delivers the correct amino acids to the ribosome by matching its anticodon to the mRNA codon during translation. How many codons are there per amino acid? One codon codes for one amino acid, but some amino acids are specified by multiple codons. How many codons are in an amino acid? One codon specifies one amino acid, but some amino acids are specified by more than one codon. How many codons equal one amino acid? One codon equals one amino acid. Which enzyme is used in the synthesis of mRNA? RNA polymerase is used in the synthesis of mRNA. Does one or three codons equal one amino acid? One codon, which consists of three nucleotides, equals one amino acid. What are the two steps of protein synthesis? The two steps of protein synthesis are transcription and translation. What are the two steps of protein synthesis? Transcription and translation are the two steps of protein synthesis. What enzyme does transcription use? Transcription uses the enzyme RNA polymerase. What is the correct order for protein synthesis? The correct order for protein synthesis is transcription followed by translation. During protein synthesis, what is the function of mRNA? During protein synthesis, mRNA provides the template that ribosomes read to assemble amino acids into a protein. The codon UAA codes for which amino acid? UAA is a stop codon and does not code for any amino acid; it signals termination of translation. Which amino acid corresponds to the codon ACC? The codon ACC codes for the amino acid threonine. How many codons code for the amino acid arginine? Six codons code for the amino acid arginine. Where does protein synthesis take place? Protein synthesis takes place in the cytoplasm at the ribosome.
Central Dogma quiz #2
