Skip to main content
Back

Central Dogma quiz #2

Control buttons has been changed to "navigation" mode.
1/18
  • What is the second step of protein synthesis?
    The second step of protein synthesis is translation.
  • What enzyme performs transcription?
    RNA polymerase performs transcription.
  • What is the role of mRNA in protein synthesis?
    mRNA carries the genetic code from DNA to the ribosome, where it is translated into a protein.
  • What role does tRNA play in protein synthesis?
    tRNA delivers the correct amino acids to the ribosome by matching its anticodon to the mRNA codon during translation.
  • How many codons are there per amino acid?
    One codon codes for one amino acid, but some amino acids are specified by multiple codons.
  • How many codons are in an amino acid?
    One codon specifies one amino acid, but some amino acids are specified by more than one codon.
  • How many codons equal one amino acid?
    One codon equals one amino acid.
  • Which enzyme is used in the synthesis of mRNA?
    RNA polymerase is used in the synthesis of mRNA.
  • Does one or three codons equal one amino acid?
    One codon, which consists of three nucleotides, equals one amino acid.
  • What are the two steps of protein synthesis?
    The two steps of protein synthesis are transcription and translation.
  • What are the two steps of protein synthesis?
    Transcription and translation are the two steps of protein synthesis.
  • What enzyme does transcription use?
    Transcription uses the enzyme RNA polymerase.
  • What is the correct order for protein synthesis?
    The correct order for protein synthesis is transcription followed by translation.
  • During protein synthesis, what is the function of mRNA?
    During protein synthesis, mRNA provides the template that ribosomes read to assemble amino acids into a protein.
  • The codon UAA codes for which amino acid?
    UAA is a stop codon and does not code for any amino acid; it signals termination of translation.
  • Which amino acid corresponds to the codon ACC?
    The codon ACC codes for the amino acid threonine.
  • How many codons code for the amino acid arginine?
    Six codons code for the amino acid arginine.
  • Where does protein synthesis take place?
    Protein synthesis takes place in the cytoplasm at the ribosome.