Disaccharides quiz #1 Flashcards

What is a disaccharide, and how are the two monosaccharides in a disaccharide linked together? A disaccharide is a sugar composed of two monosaccharides joined by a glycosidic bond.

Compare the structures and digestibility of maltose and cellobiose, and explain why one is digestible while the other is not. Both maltose and cellobiose are composed of two D-glucose units, but maltose has an α-1,4 glycosidic linkage (digestible), while cellobiose has a β-1,4 glycosidic linkage (not digestible by most mammals). The difference in the glycosidic bond configuration determines their digestibility.

Which disaccharide is commonly found in milk, what are its component sugars, and is it generally digestible by mammals? Lactose is the disaccharide found in milk, composed of D-galactose and D-glucose linked by a β-1,4 glycosidic bond. It is generally digestible by most mammals.

Describe the glycosidic linkages present in sucrose and name its component monosaccharides. Sucrose consists of D-glucose and D-fructose joined by an α-1,2 and β-2,1 glycosidic linkage.

What are the component sugars and glycosidic linkage in maltose, and is it digestible by most mammals? Maltose consists of two D-glucose units linked by an α-1,4 glycosidic bond and is digestible by most mammals.