Disaccharides
Which of the following contains galactose as one of the sugar subunits?
Which disaccharide forms a 1,1-glycosidic linkage?
What is the identity of the disaccharide below?
The structure of a disaccharide is shown below. Which statement applies?
Name each monosaccharide unit & the glycosidic linkage in the following disaccharide (gentiobiulose).
Given the following information, draw a Haworth projection for the disaccharide gentibiose:
1. Gentibiose is a dimer of glucopyranoses.
2. The glycosidic linkage is β(1 → 6).
3. The anomeric carbon not involved in the glycosidic linkage is in the α configuration.