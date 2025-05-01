Entropy quiz #1 Flashcards

Terms in this set ( 10 ) Hide definitions

What is entropy, and how does it relate to the order or disorder of a system? Entropy is a measure of randomness or disorder in a system. Higher entropy indicates greater disorder, while lower entropy corresponds to more order.

How can biological systems like cells decrease their local entropy without violating the second law of thermodynamics? Biological systems can decrease their local entropy by creating order (e.g., building proteins), but this is always accompanied by a greater increase in the entropy of the surroundings, so the total entropy of the universe still increases, in accordance with the second law of thermodynamics.

What is the Gibbs Free Energy Equation, and what does each term represent? The Gibbs Free Energy Equation is ΔG = ΔH - TΔS, where ΔG is the change in free energy (energy available to do work), ΔH is the change in enthalpy (total energy), T is the temperature in Kelvin, and ΔS is the change in entropy (disorder).

Why is it important to use temperature in Kelvin when applying the Gibbs Free Energy Equation? Temperature must be in Kelvin in the Gibbs Free Energy Equation to ensure correct calculations, as Kelvin is the absolute temperature scale required for thermodynamic equations.

How does entropy relate to the stability and energy of a system? High entropy is associated with greater disorder, more stability, and lower energy, while low entropy is linked to more order, less stability, and higher energy.

What does entropy measure in a system? Entropy measures the randomness or disorder in a system; higher entropy means greater disorder, while lower entropy means more order.