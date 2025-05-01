Enzyme Inhibition quiz #1 Flashcards

Terms in this set ( 39 ) Hide definitions

What is enzyme inhibition? Enzyme inhibition is the process by which compounds called enzyme inhibitors decrease an enzyme's initial reaction velocity (v0), slowing down or stopping the enzyme-catalyzed reaction.

What are enzyme inhibitors? Enzyme inhibitors are specific compounds that interfere with product formation by decreasing the initial reaction rate of enzyme-catalyzed reactions.

How do enzyme inhibitors affect the initial reaction velocity (v0) of an enzyme? Enzyme inhibitors decrease the initial reaction velocity (v0) of an enzyme, slowing down the rate at which the enzyme catalyzes its reaction.

With which forms of the enzyme can inhibitors interact? Inhibitors can interact with either the free enzyme (E) or the enzyme-substrate complex (ES), forming EI or ESI complexes, respectively.

What is the EI complex in enzyme inhibition? The EI complex is formed when an inhibitor binds to the free enzyme (E), preventing substrate binding and decreasing enzyme activity.

What is the ESI complex in enzyme inhibition? The ESI complex is formed when an inhibitor binds to the enzyme-substrate complex (ES), further inhibiting the enzyme's activity.