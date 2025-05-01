Enzyme-Substrate Complex quiz #1 Flashcards
Enzyme-Substrate Complex quiz #1
What is the enzyme-substrate complex?
The enzyme-substrate complex is an intermediate that forms when an enzyme binds to its substrate.How is the enzyme-substrate complex commonly abbreviated?
It is commonly abbreviated as ES.What type of molecule is the enzyme-substrate complex considered in a reaction pathway?
It is considered a transient intermediate.Where do intermediates, such as the enzyme-substrate complex, appear on an energy diagram?
They appear at local minimum energy points.How do intermediates differ from transition states on an energy diagram?
Intermediates are at local minima, while transition states are at local maxima.What happens to the enzyme after the reaction is complete?
The enzyme is released unaltered and is not consumed by the reaction.What types of forces predominantly mediate the interactions in the enzyme-substrate complex?
Non-covalent forces, such as hydrogen bonds and ionic bonds, predominantly mediate these interactions.Can covalent bonds form in the enzyme-substrate complex?
Yes, covalent bonds can form during catalysis, but most interactions are non-covalent.What is the main driving force for enzyme catalysis?
The main driving force is the weak non-covalent forces between the enzyme and substrate.What is binding energy in the context of enzyme catalysis?
Binding energy is the energy difference between the uncatalyzed and catalyzed transition states.How is binding energy symbolized?
Binding energy is symbolized as ΔGb.How do enzymes utilize binding energy?
Enzymes utilize binding energy to stabilize the transition state and lower its energy.How do enzymes lower the activation energy of a reaction?
They stabilize the transition state, thereby lowering the activation energy.How do enzymes speed up chemical reactions?
Enzymes speed up reactions by utilizing binding energy to stabilize the transition state, which lowers the activation energy.What is the fate of the enzyme after catalysis?
The enzyme is released in its original, unaltered form.What is the role of the enzyme-substrate complex in catalysis?
It serves as an intermediate that allows the enzyme to convert substrate into product.Why are enzyme-substrate complexes often not shown in energy diagrams?
Because they are transient intermediates that do not last long and are not the main focus.What is the significance of the local minimum energy point for the enzyme-substrate complex?
It indicates the intermediate's relative stability compared to the transition state.What happens to the substrate in the enzyme-substrate complex?
The substrate is converted into product while bound to the enzyme.What is the abbreviation for enzyme, substrate, and product in reaction schemes?
Enzyme is E, substrate is S, and product is P.What is the main function of non-covalent interactions in the enzyme-substrate complex?
They provide the driving force for catalysis and help stabilize the complex.What is the difference between the energy of activation for catalyzed and uncatalyzed reactions?
The catalyzed reaction has a much lower activation energy due to stabilization of the transition state.What is the main takeaway regarding how enzymes catalyze reactions?
Enzymes catalyze reactions by stabilizing the transition state and lowering activation energy using binding energy.What is the relationship between binding energy and reaction rate?
Greater binding energy leads to greater stabilization of the transition state, increasing the reaction rate.Why are non-covalent interactions important in enzyme catalysis?
They allow reversible binding and release of substrate and product, enabling enzyme reuse.What is the energy difference that defines binding energy?
It is the difference between the transition state energies of the uncatalyzed and catalyzed reactions.What is the role of the active site in enzyme catalysis?
The active site binds the substrate and stabilizes the transition state during catalysis.How does the enzyme-substrate complex contribute to the specificity of enzyme action?
The specific non-covalent interactions ensure that only the correct substrate binds effectively.What is meant by the term 'transient molecule' in the context of the enzyme-substrate complex?
It means the complex exists only briefly during the reaction process.How does the enzyme-substrate complex relate to the overall reaction pathway?
It is an intermediate step between free enzyme and substrate and the formation of product.What happens to the energy of the system when the enzyme-substrate complex forms?
The energy decreases to a local minimum as the complex forms.Why is the enzyme not consumed in the reaction it catalyzes?
Because it is released unchanged after the reaction, ready to catalyze another cycle.What is the significance of the enzyme-substrate complex in multi-step reactions?
It represents a key intermediate that facilitates the conversion of substrate to product.How do enzymes achieve their catalytic effect?
By binding substrates and stabilizing the transition state, thus lowering activation energy.What is the main difference between the enzyme-substrate complex and the transition state?
The enzyme-substrate complex is a relatively stable intermediate, while the transition state is a high-energy, unstable configuration.What is the effect of enzyme catalysis on the overall free energy change (ΔG) of a reaction?
Enzyme catalysis does not change the overall free energy change (ΔG) of the reaction.What is the role of hydrogen bonds in the enzyme-substrate complex?
Hydrogen bonds help stabilize the binding of the substrate to the enzyme.Why is the enzyme-substrate complex considered an intermediate?
Because it forms and then quickly converts to product, existing only temporarily.What is the importance of the local minimum energy point for the enzyme-substrate complex?
It reflects the relative stability of the complex compared to the transition state.How does the enzyme-substrate complex facilitate the formation of the transition state?
By positioning the substrate and providing an environment that stabilizes the transition state.