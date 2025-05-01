Enzyme-Substrate Complex quiz #1 Flashcards

Skip to main content
Enzyme-Substrate Complex quiz #1

Enzyme-Substrate Complex quiz #1
  • What is the enzyme-substrate complex?
    The enzyme-substrate complex is an intermediate that forms when an enzyme binds to its substrate.
  • How is the enzyme-substrate complex commonly abbreviated?
    It is commonly abbreviated as ES.
  • What type of molecule is the enzyme-substrate complex considered in a reaction pathway?
    It is considered a transient intermediate.
  • Where do intermediates, such as the enzyme-substrate complex, appear on an energy diagram?
    They appear at local minimum energy points.
  • How do intermediates differ from transition states on an energy diagram?
    Intermediates are at local minima, while transition states are at local maxima.
  • What happens to the enzyme after the reaction is complete?
    The enzyme is released unaltered and is not consumed by the reaction.
  • What types of forces predominantly mediate the interactions in the enzyme-substrate complex?
    Non-covalent forces, such as hydrogen bonds and ionic bonds, predominantly mediate these interactions.
  • Can covalent bonds form in the enzyme-substrate complex?
    Yes, covalent bonds can form during catalysis, but most interactions are non-covalent.
  • What is the main driving force for enzyme catalysis?
    The main driving force is the weak non-covalent forces between the enzyme and substrate.
  • What is binding energy in the context of enzyme catalysis?
    Binding energy is the energy difference between the uncatalyzed and catalyzed transition states.
  • How is binding energy symbolized?
    Binding energy is symbolized as ΔGb.
  • How do enzymes utilize binding energy?
    Enzymes utilize binding energy to stabilize the transition state and lower its energy.
  • How do enzymes lower the activation energy of a reaction?
    They stabilize the transition state, thereby lowering the activation energy.
  • How do enzymes speed up chemical reactions?
    Enzymes speed up reactions by utilizing binding energy to stabilize the transition state, which lowers the activation energy.
  • What is the fate of the enzyme after catalysis?
    The enzyme is released in its original, unaltered form.
  • What is the role of the enzyme-substrate complex in catalysis?
    It serves as an intermediate that allows the enzyme to convert substrate into product.
  • Why are enzyme-substrate complexes often not shown in energy diagrams?
    Because they are transient intermediates that do not last long and are not the main focus.
  • What is the significance of the local minimum energy point for the enzyme-substrate complex?
    It indicates the intermediate's relative stability compared to the transition state.
  • What happens to the substrate in the enzyme-substrate complex?
    The substrate is converted into product while bound to the enzyme.
  • What is the abbreviation for enzyme, substrate, and product in reaction schemes?
    Enzyme is E, substrate is S, and product is P.
  • What is the main function of non-covalent interactions in the enzyme-substrate complex?
    They provide the driving force for catalysis and help stabilize the complex.
  • What is the difference between the energy of activation for catalyzed and uncatalyzed reactions?
    The catalyzed reaction has a much lower activation energy due to stabilization of the transition state.
  • What is the main takeaway regarding how enzymes catalyze reactions?
    Enzymes catalyze reactions by stabilizing the transition state and lowering activation energy using binding energy.
  • What is the relationship between binding energy and reaction rate?
    Greater binding energy leads to greater stabilization of the transition state, increasing the reaction rate.
  • Why are non-covalent interactions important in enzyme catalysis?
    They allow reversible binding and release of substrate and product, enabling enzyme reuse.
  • What is the energy difference that defines binding energy?
    It is the difference between the transition state energies of the uncatalyzed and catalyzed reactions.
  • What is the role of the active site in enzyme catalysis?
    The active site binds the substrate and stabilizes the transition state during catalysis.
  • How does the enzyme-substrate complex contribute to the specificity of enzyme action?
    The specific non-covalent interactions ensure that only the correct substrate binds effectively.
  • What is meant by the term 'transient molecule' in the context of the enzyme-substrate complex?
    It means the complex exists only briefly during the reaction process.
  • How does the enzyme-substrate complex relate to the overall reaction pathway?
    It is an intermediate step between free enzyme and substrate and the formation of product.
  • What happens to the energy of the system when the enzyme-substrate complex forms?
    The energy decreases to a local minimum as the complex forms.
  • Why is the enzyme not consumed in the reaction it catalyzes?
    Because it is released unchanged after the reaction, ready to catalyze another cycle.
  • What is the significance of the enzyme-substrate complex in multi-step reactions?
    It represents a key intermediate that facilitates the conversion of substrate to product.
  • How do enzymes achieve their catalytic effect?
    By binding substrates and stabilizing the transition state, thus lowering activation energy.
  • What is the main difference between the enzyme-substrate complex and the transition state?
    The enzyme-substrate complex is a relatively stable intermediate, while the transition state is a high-energy, unstable configuration.
  • What is the effect of enzyme catalysis on the overall free energy change (ΔG) of a reaction?
    Enzyme catalysis does not change the overall free energy change (ΔG) of the reaction.
  • What is the role of hydrogen bonds in the enzyme-substrate complex?
    Hydrogen bonds help stabilize the binding of the substrate to the enzyme.
  • Why is the enzyme-substrate complex considered an intermediate?
    Because it forms and then quickly converts to product, existing only temporarily.
  • What is the importance of the local minimum energy point for the enzyme-substrate complex?
    It reflects the relative stability of the complex compared to the transition state.
  • How does the enzyme-substrate complex facilitate the formation of the transition state?
    By positioning the substrate and providing an environment that stabilizes the transition state.