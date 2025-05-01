Enzyme-Substrate Complex quiz #1 Flashcards

Terms in this set ( 40 ) Hide definitions

What is the enzyme-substrate complex? The enzyme-substrate complex is an intermediate that forms when an enzyme binds to its substrate.

How is the enzyme-substrate complex commonly abbreviated? It is commonly abbreviated as ES.

What type of molecule is the enzyme-substrate complex considered in a reaction pathway? It is considered a transient intermediate.

Where do intermediates, such as the enzyme-substrate complex, appear on an energy diagram? They appear at local minimum energy points.

How do intermediates differ from transition states on an energy diagram? Intermediates are at local minima, while transition states are at local maxima.

What happens to the enzyme after the reaction is complete? The enzyme is released unaltered and is not consumed by the reaction.