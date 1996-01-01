6. Enzymes and Enzyme Kinetics
Enzyme-Substrate Complex
Enzyme-Substrate Complex Example 1
Enzyme-Substrate Complex
The change in the rate/speed of the reaction.
The change in the equilibrium constant (Keq) of the reaction.
The change in the reaction EA between the catalyzed & uncatalyzed transition states.
Energy absorbed by the enzyme upon its binding to the substrate.
Energy released by interactions between the enzyme’s active site & substrate.
Energy released by the products of an enzyme.
The difference in energy between the substrates & products.
It does not provide enough energy to explain the rate accelerations brought about by enzymes.
It is the result of covalent bonds formed between the enzyme and substrate.
It’s sometimes used to hold two substrates in the optimal orientation for the reaction to occur.
Most of the binding energy is used up by cofactors.