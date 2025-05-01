Enzyme-Substrate Complex quiz #2 Flashcards
Enzyme-Substrate Complex quiz #2
What is the main reason enzymes are highly specific for their substrates?
Because the active site is shaped to form optimal non-covalent interactions with specific substrates.What is the fate of the substrate after binding to the enzyme?
The substrate is converted into product while bound to the enzyme.How does the formation of the enzyme-substrate complex affect the rate of product formation?
It increases the rate of product formation by lowering the activation energy.What is the main function of the enzyme in the enzyme-substrate complex?
To catalyze the conversion of substrate to product by stabilizing the transition state.What is the significance of the energy of activation in enzyme-catalyzed reactions?
Lowering the energy of activation increases the reaction rate.How does the enzyme-substrate complex contribute to the efficiency of enzymatic reactions?
By facilitating substrate binding and transition state stabilization, making the reaction proceed faster.What is the relationship between the enzyme-substrate complex and the active site?
The enzyme-substrate complex forms when the substrate binds to the enzyme's active site.Why are most interactions in the enzyme-substrate complex non-covalent?
Non-covalent interactions allow for reversible binding and release of substrate and product.What is the main advantage of the enzyme being released unaltered after the reaction?
It allows the enzyme to catalyze multiple rounds of the reaction.How does the enzyme-substrate complex relate to the concept of reaction intermediates?
It is a specific example of a reaction intermediate in enzyme-catalyzed processes.What is the effect of enzyme catalysis on the transition state energy?
Enzyme catalysis lowers the transition state energy, making the reaction proceed faster.What is the main role of binding energy in enzyme catalysis?
Binding energy is used to stabilize the transition state and lower activation energy.How does the enzyme-substrate complex contribute to the selectivity of enzyme reactions?
Only substrates that fit well into the active site and form optimal interactions can form the complex.What is the importance of the transient nature of the enzyme-substrate complex?
It allows for rapid turnover and efficient catalysis.How does the enzyme-substrate complex differ from the free enzyme and substrate?
The complex is a bound intermediate, while the free enzyme and substrate are unbound.What is the main function of the active site in the enzyme-substrate complex?
To bind the substrate and facilitate its conversion to product.How does the enzyme-substrate complex affect the thermodynamics of the reaction?
It does not change the overall thermodynamics but lowers the activation energy.What is the significance of the enzyme-substrate complex in biological systems?
It enables efficient and specific catalysis of biochemical reactions.How does the enzyme-substrate complex relate to the concept of catalysis?
It is a key intermediate that allows the enzyme to catalyze the reaction.What is the main reason for the high efficiency of enzymes?
Their ability to stabilize the transition state through binding energy.How does the enzyme-substrate complex facilitate the release of product?
After catalysis, the product has lower affinity and is released, freeing the enzyme.What is the main difference between covalent and non-covalent interactions in the enzyme-substrate complex?
Non-covalent interactions are reversible and predominant, while covalent interactions are less common and usually transient.How does the enzyme-substrate complex contribute to the regulation of metabolic pathways?
By allowing specific and efficient catalysis, enzymes help regulate the flow of metabolites.What is the main advantage of weak non-covalent forces in enzyme catalysis?
They allow for rapid binding and release, enabling high turnover rates.How does the enzyme-substrate complex ensure reaction specificity?
Only substrates that fit the active site and form optimal interactions can be catalyzed.What is the main outcome of the enzyme-substrate complex formation?
Facilitation of the chemical reaction by lowering activation energy and increasing reaction rate.How does the enzyme-substrate complex relate to the concept of induced fit?
Binding of the substrate may induce conformational changes in the enzyme, optimizing catalysis.What is the main role of the enzyme in the enzyme-substrate complex?
To provide a catalytic environment that stabilizes the transition state and accelerates the reaction.How does the enzyme-substrate complex affect the energy profile of a reaction?
It introduces an intermediate energy minimum and lowers the transition state energy.What is the significance of the enzyme being unaltered after the reaction?
It allows the enzyme to participate in multiple catalytic cycles.