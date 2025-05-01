Enzyme-Substrate Complex quiz #2 Flashcards

Terms in this set ( 30 ) Hide definitions

What is the main reason enzymes are highly specific for their substrates? Because the active site is shaped to form optimal non-covalent interactions with specific substrates.

What is the fate of the substrate after binding to the enzyme? The substrate is converted into product while bound to the enzyme.

How does the formation of the enzyme-substrate complex affect the rate of product formation? It increases the rate of product formation by lowering the activation energy.

What is the main function of the enzyme in the enzyme-substrate complex? To catalyze the conversion of substrate to product by stabilizing the transition state.

What is the significance of the energy of activation in enzyme-catalyzed reactions? Lowering the energy of activation increases the reaction rate.

How does the enzyme-substrate complex contribute to the efficiency of enzymatic reactions? By facilitating substrate binding and transition state stabilization, making the reaction proceed faster.