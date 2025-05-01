Terms in this set ( 10 ) Hide definitions

Where does protein synthesis occur in neurons? Protein synthesis in neurons occurs at ribosomes, which may be free in the cytoplasm or attached to the rough endoplasmic reticulum.

Which organelles are involved in protein synthesis in eukaryotic cells? The organelles involved in protein synthesis in eukaryotic cells are ribosomes and the rough endoplasmic reticulum. Ribosomes synthesize proteins, and the rough ER assists in protein folding and modification.

What is the role of ribosomes in protein synthesis? Ribosomes are the cellular structures responsible for protein synthesis through the process of translation, using RNA as a template to build proteins.

What cellular structure is formed when protein fibers radiate from centrioles? When protein fibers radiate from centrioles, they form microtubules, which are part of the cytoskeleton and play a key role in cell division and structural support.

Which organelle is known as the powerhouse of the cell and generates ATP energy? The mitochondrion is known as the powerhouse of the cell and is responsible for generating ATP energy.

What is the function of the nuclear envelope in eukaryotic cells? The nuclear envelope surrounds the nucleus and contains nuclear pores that regulate the passage of materials into and out of the nucleus. This helps protect and control access to the cell's DNA.