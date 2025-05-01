Back
What cellular events can be triggered by an activated G protein in the G protein-coupled receptor (GPCR) pathway? An activated G protein can interact with and activate or inhibit an effector enzyme, leading to the production or reduction of secondary messengers, which then initiate downstream cellular responses. What structural feature distinguishes GPCRs from other membrane proteins? GPCRs have seven transmembrane alpha helices, making them unique among membrane proteins. This structure is sometimes referred to as 7 TMS. Where are the N-terminal and C-terminal domains of a GPCR located relative to the cell membrane? The N-terminal domain of a GPCR is extracellular, while the C-terminal domain is intracellular. This orientation is important for receptor function. What is the role of ligand binding in the activation of a GPCR? Ligand binding induces a conformational change in the GPCR. This change is necessary to activate the associated G protein. How does the G protein switch between its active and inactive states? The G protein is inactive when bound to GDP and becomes active when GDP is replaced by GTP. Hydrolysis of GTP back to GDP returns it to the inactive state. What happens to the subunits of a heterotrimeric G protein upon activation? Upon activation, the alpha subunit dissociates from the beta and gamma subunits. The alpha subunit then interacts with the effector enzyme. What is the function of the effector enzyme in the GPCR pathway? The effector enzyme produces secondary messengers when activated by the G protein's alpha subunit. These secondary messengers initiate downstream cellular responses. How do stimulatory (Gs) and inhibitory (Gi) G proteins differ in their effect on the effector enzyme? Stimulatory G proteins (Gs) activate the effector enzyme to increase secondary messenger production. Inhibitory G proteins (Gi) inhibit the effector enzyme, reducing secondary messenger production. What analogy is used to describe the actions of Gs and Gi proteins in the video? Gs proteins are compared to a car's gas pedal, accelerating secondary messenger production. Gi proteins are likened to brakes, slowing down secondary messenger production. What type of molecule is GTP, and how does it compare to ATP in function? GTP is a high-energy molecule similar in function to ATP. Both serve as energy sources, but GTP is specifically used by G proteins for activation.
G protein-Coupled Receptors quiz #1
You can tap to flip the card.
Control buttons has been changed to "navigation" mode.1/10