Pearson+ LogoPearson+ Logo
Start typing, then use the up and down aroows to select an option from the list.

Biochemistry

Learn the toughest concepts covered in Biochemistry with step-by-step video tutorials and practice problems by world-class tutors

12. Biosignaling

G protein-Coupled Receptors

Next Topic
1

concept

G protein-Coupled Receptors

clock
11m
Play a video:
Was this helpful ?
1
2

concept

G protein-Coupled Receptors

clock
8m
Play a video:
Was this helpful ?
0
3
Problem

A G protein-coupled receptor is comprised of ____ transmembrane α-helix/helices:

4
Problem

G protein-coupled receptors (GPCRs) are transmembrane proteins with ligand binding sites on the extracellular side of the membrane (near its N-terminal). What is the role of the G-protein in the GPCR signaling pathway?

5

concept

G protein-Coupled Receptors

clock
4m
Play a video:
Was this helpful ?
1
6
Problem

Gi is the inhibitory G protein of various effector enzymes. If a toxin released from a bacterial infection enters cells & covalently modifies the α-subunit of Gi so that it can no longer bind GTP, which of the following is a likely result?

Next Topic

© 1996–2022 Pearson All rights reserved.