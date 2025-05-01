Glycerophospholipids quiz #1 Flashcards

What is the structural difference between glycerophospholipids and triacylglycerols, and how does this difference relate to their function in biological membranes?
Glycerophospholipids have a glycerol backbone with two fatty acid chains and a phosphate group (often with a variable polar head group) attached to the third carbon, making them amphipathic and suitable for forming cell membranes. In contrast, triacylglycerols have three fatty acid chains attached to glycerol and lack a phosphate group, making them nonpolar and primarily used for energy storage.
How are classes of glycerophospholipids determined, and what is the significance of the variable head group?
Classes of glycerophospholipids are determined by the specific variable head group attached to the phosphate group via a phosphodiester linkage. The head group influences both the structure and function of the glycerophospholipid within the cell membrane.
What is phosphatidate, and why is it considered the simplest glycerophospholipid?
Phosphatidate is the simplest glycerophospholipid, consisting of a glycerol backbone with two fatty acid chains and a deprotonated phosphate group without any additional head group. It serves as the backbone for other glycerophospholipid classes.
Why are glycerophospholipids described as amphipathic, and how does this property contribute to their role in cell membranes?
Glycerophospholipids are amphipathic because they have a polar (hydrophilic) head group and nonpolar (hydrophobic) fatty acid tails. This dual nature allows them to form bilayers, which are essential for the structure and function of biological membranes.
What are some common classes of glycerophospholipids found in cell membranes, and which is the most abundant?
Common classes of glycerophospholipids include phosphatidylcholine, phosphatidylserine, and phosphatidylglycerol, each defined by their specific head group. Phosphatidylcholine is the most abundant glycerophospholipid in cell membranes.
