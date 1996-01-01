Pearson+ LogoPearson+ Logo
Start typing, then use the up and down aroows to select an option from the list.

Biochemistry

Learn the toughest concepts covered in Biochemistry with step-by-step video tutorials and practice problems by world-class tutors

10. Lipids

Glycerophospholipids

Next Topic
1

concept

Glycerophospholipids

clock
3m
Play a video:
Was this helpful ?
0
2

concept

Glycerophospholipids

clock
5m
Play a video:
Was this helpful ?
0
3

concept

Glycerophospholipids

clock
6m
Play a video:
Was this helpful ?
0
4
Problem

A certain glycerophospholipid is made of glycerol, two fatty acids, and ethanolamine. What components does the carboxylic ester linkage connect?


a) Phosphate and ethanolamine.

b) Glycerol and fatty acids.

c) Fatty acids and phosphate. 

d) Glycerol and ethanolamine. 

e) There are no ester linkages is the glycerophospholipid.

5
Problem

Phosphatidate is a glycerophospholipid formed from:


a) Glycerol-3-phosphate and two fatty acid chains.

b) Glycerol-3-phosphate and two free fatty acids. 

c) Glycerol and two fatty acid chains.

d) Pyruvate and triacylglycerol.

6
Problem

Which of the following is not a common headgroup of glycerophospholipids?


a) Ethanolamine.

b) Choline. 

c) Serine.  

d) Hydrogen atom

e) Threonine.

7
Problem

Which of the following is a major component of a cell’s plasma membrane?


a) Triglyceride.

b) Phosphatidylcholine.

c) Waxes.

d) Eicosanoids.

e) Lipid Vitamins.

8
Problem

What is the name of the glycerophospholipid shown below?

Next Topic

© 1996–2022 Pearson All rights reserved.