Problem

A certain glycerophospholipid is made of glycerol, two fatty acids, and ethanolamine. What components does the carboxylic ester linkage connect?





a) Phosphate and ethanolamine.

b) Glycerol and fatty acids.

c) Fatty acids and phosphate.

d) Glycerol and ethanolamine.

e) There are no ester linkages is the glycerophospholipid.