Glycerophospholipids
A certain glycerophospholipid is made of glycerol, two fatty acids, and ethanolamine. What components does the carboxylic ester linkage connect?
a) Phosphate and ethanolamine.
b) Glycerol and fatty acids.
c) Fatty acids and phosphate.
d) Glycerol and ethanolamine.
e) There are no ester linkages is the glycerophospholipid.
Phosphatidate is a glycerophospholipid formed from:
a) Glycerol-3-phosphate and two fatty acid chains.
b) Glycerol-3-phosphate and two free fatty acids.
c) Glycerol and two fatty acid chains.
d) Pyruvate and triacylglycerol.
Which of the following is not a common headgroup of glycerophospholipids?
a) Ethanolamine.
b) Choline.
c) Serine.
d) Hydrogen atom
e) Threonine.
Which of the following is a major component of a cell’s plasma membrane?
a) Triglyceride.
b) Phosphatidylcholine.
c) Waxes.
d) Eicosanoids.
e) Lipid Vitamins.
What is the name of the glycerophospholipid shown below?