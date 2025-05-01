Glycogen quiz #1 Flashcards

What is the primary structural difference between glycogen and amylopectin, and how does this difference affect their biological roles?
Glycogen has more frequent branch points (every 8-12 glucose residues) compared to amylopectin (every 24-30 residues), making glycogen more highly branched. This allows glycogen to be more rapidly mobilized for energy in animals, while amylopectin serves as energy storage in plants.
Describe the types of glycosidic linkages found in glycogen and explain their significance in glycogen's structure and function.
Glycogen contains alpha-1,4-glycosidic linkages along its main chains and alpha-1,6-glycosidic linkages at branch points. The alpha-1,4 linkages form the linear backbone, while the alpha-1,6 linkages create branches, enabling efficient energy storage and rapid glucose release in animals.
How does the configuration of glycosidic linkages (alpha vs. beta) in polysaccharides relate to their biological function?
Polysaccharides with alpha-glycosidic linkages, like glycogen and starch, are typically used for energy storage, while those with beta-glycosidic linkages, like cellulose and chitin, serve structural roles in organisms.
What type of glycosidic linkages are found in the main chain and branch points of glycogen?
Glycogen's main chain contains alpha-1,4-glycosidic linkages, while its branch points are formed by alpha-1,6-glycosidic linkages.
How frequently do branch points occur in glycogen compared to amylopectin?
Branch points in glycogen occur every 8-12 glucose residues, whereas in amylopectin they occur every 24-30 residues.
What is the biological function of glycogen in animals?
Glycogen serves as an energy storage molecule in animal cells, allowing rapid mobilization of glucose when needed.
How does the structure of glycogen differ from that of amylopectin?
Glycogen is more highly branched than amylopectin, with more frequent branch points, making it more efficient for rapid energy release.
What is the significance of the alpha configuration in the glycosidic linkages of glycogen?
The alpha configuration in glycogen's glycosidic linkages is associated with its role in energy storage, as opposed to structural roles seen with beta linkages.
Which organisms primarily use glycogen and which use amylopectin for energy storage?
Animals primarily use glycogen for energy storage, while plants use amylopectin.
How does the configuration of glycosidic linkages (alpha vs. beta) relate to the function of polysaccharides?
Polysaccharides with alpha-glycosidic linkages, like glycogen and starch, are used for energy storage, while those with beta-glycosidic linkages, like cellulose and chitin, serve structural functions.