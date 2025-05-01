Back
What is the end result of glycolysis? The end result of glycolysis is the formation of 2 pyruvate molecules, 2 ATP (net), and 2 NADH per glucose. Name an end product of glycolysis. An end product of glycolysis is pyruvate. What is the energy investment phase of glycolysis? The energy investment phase is the initial phase of glycolysis where 2 ATP are consumed to phosphorylate glucose. What is the product of glycolysis? The product of glycolysis is pyruvate. What is the final product of glycolysis? The final product of glycolysis is pyruvate. What is the net gain of ATP in glycolysis? The net gain is 2 ATP per glucose molecule. What is the main function of glycolysis? The main function of glycolysis is to convert glucose into pyruvate and generate ATP and NADH. What role does NADH play in glycolysis? NADH is produced during glycolysis and later used in cellular respiration to generate more ATP. What does the process of glycolysis accomplish? Glycolysis breaks down glucose into pyruvate, producing ATP and NADH. Glycolysis produces ATP through which process? Glycolysis produces ATP through substrate-level phosphorylation. What is the substrate of glycolysis? The substrate of glycolysis is glucose. What is the function of glycolysis? The function of glycolysis is to break down glucose into pyruvate and generate ATP and NADH. What is the substrate for glycolysis? The substrate for glycolysis is glucose. Which molecule initiates glycolysis? Glucose initiates glycolysis. Which steps of glycolysis are irreversible? The irreversible steps are the phosphorylation of glucose to glucose-6-phosphate, phosphorylation of fructose-6-phosphate to fructose-1,6-bisphosphate, and conversion of phosphoenolpyruvate to pyruvate. Glycolysis begins with which 6-carbon molecule? Glycolysis begins with glucose, a 6-carbon molecule. What is the overall function of glycolysis? The overall function of glycolysis is to convert glucose into pyruvate and generate ATP and NADH. How much ATP is produced in glycolysis per glucose molecule? A net gain of 2 ATP is produced per glucose molecule. How much ATP is made during glycolysis? A net gain of 2 ATP is made during glycolysis per glucose molecule. How much ATP does glycolysis make per glucose? Glycolysis makes a net gain of 2 ATP per glucose. How many ATP are produced in glycolysis per glucose molecule? A net gain of 2 ATP are produced per glucose molecule. How much ATP does glycolysis produce per glucose? Glycolysis produces a net gain of 2 ATP per glucose. How many NADH are produced by glycolysis per glucose molecule? Glycolysis produces 2 NADH per glucose molecule. What molecule is oxidized and broken down in glycolysis? Glucose is oxidized and broken down in glycolysis. Which molecule from food is the primary reactant for glycolysis? Glucose is the primary reactant for glycolysis. During glycolysis, glucose is broken down into which 3-carbon compound? Glucose is broken down into pyruvate, a 3-carbon compound. Which additive prevents glycolysis? Additives that inhibit glycolytic enzymes, such as fluoride, can prevent glycolysis. How many FADH2 are produced in glycolysis? No FADH2 is produced in glycolysis. How much FADH2 is produced in glycolysis? Glycolysis does not produce FADH2. How many NADH are produced in glycolysis per glucose? 2 NADH are produced per glucose molecule. Where does glycolysis take place in humans? Glycolysis takes place in the cytoplasm of human cells. Where does glycolysis take place? Glycolysis takes place in the cytoplasm. Where does the process of glycolysis occur? The process of glycolysis occurs in the cytoplasm. Where does glycolysis occur in animal cells? Glycolysis occurs in the cytoplasm of animal cells. What is the net profit of ATPs for glycolysis? The net profit is 2 ATP per glucose molecule. Where does glycolysis happen? Glycolysis happens in the cytoplasm. Where does the process of glycolysis take place? The process of glycolysis takes place in the cytoplasm. Where does glycolysis occur in eukaryotic cells? Glycolysis occurs in the cytoplasm of eukaryotic cells. In your body, where does glycolysis take place? In your body, glycolysis takes place in the cytoplasm of cells.
Glycolysis 1 quiz #2
You can tap to flip the card.
Control buttons has been changed to "navigation" mode.1/39