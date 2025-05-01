Terms in this set ( 39 ) Hide definitions

What is the end result of glycolysis? The end result of glycolysis is the formation of 2 pyruvate molecules, 2 ATP (net), and 2 NADH per glucose.

Name an end product of glycolysis. An end product of glycolysis is pyruvate.

What is the energy investment phase of glycolysis? The energy investment phase is the initial phase of glycolysis where 2 ATP are consumed to phosphorylate glucose.

What is the product of glycolysis? The product of glycolysis is pyruvate.

What is the final product of glycolysis? The final product of glycolysis is pyruvate.

What is the net gain of ATP in glycolysis? The net gain is 2 ATP per glucose molecule.