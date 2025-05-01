Hemoglobin Cooperativity quiz #1 Flashcards

Terms in this set ( 12 ) Hide definitions

What is positive cooperativity in hemoglobin, and how does it affect oxygen binding? Positive cooperativity in hemoglobin means that the binding of one oxygen molecule increases the affinity of the remaining subunits for oxygen, resulting in a sigmoidal (S-shaped) oxygen binding curve.

How does the oxygen binding curve of hemoglobin differ from that of myoglobin, and what does this indicate about their functions? Hemoglobin has a sigmoidal oxygen binding curve due to cooperativity, while myoglobin has a hyperbolic curve with no cooperativity. This means hemoglobin is better at releasing oxygen to tissues, whereas myoglobin holds onto oxygen tightly.

What structural feature of hemoglobin allows it to exhibit cooperativity, unlike myoglobin? Hemoglobin has multiple subunits (it is a tetramer), which allows for cooperative interactions, while myoglobin is a monomer and cannot exhibit cooperativity.

Describe the T (tense) and R (relaxed) states of hemoglobin and their roles in oxygen binding. The T state (tense) has low affinity for oxygen and predominates at low oxygen levels, while the R state (relaxed) has high affinity for oxygen and is favored as more oxygen binds, facilitating cooperative binding.

What are the concerted and sequential models of cooperativity, and how do they apply to hemoglobin? The concerted model suggests all subunits switch between T and R states simultaneously, while the sequential model proposes subunits change states one at a time. Hemoglobin's behavior is best explained by a combination of both models.

Why is partial pressure of oxygen (pO2) used on the x-axis of oxygen binding curves for hemoglobin? Partial pressure of oxygen (pO2) is used because oxygen is a gas, and its concentration in biological systems is best represented by its partial pressure, which is directly proportional to its concentration.