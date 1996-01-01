Pearson+ LogoPearson+ Logo
Biochemistry

8. Protein Function

Hemoglobin Cooperativity

5
Problem

In the binding of oxygen to myoglobin, the relationship between the concentration of oxygen and the fraction of binding sites occupied can best be described as:

6
Problem

Oxygen is a _____________ allosteric _____________ that promotes additional O2 binding to hemoglobin.

7
Problem

The binding of Oxygen to stabilize the R-state of Hemoglobin is best explained by which model(s)?

